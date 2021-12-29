It was on December 12 when India once again had a worthy winner after 20 years without one, and it is the 25-year-old model, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.

The young woman conquered everyone with her peculiar bearing, beauty and above all great intelligence and sympathy that she showed in the round of questions and answers of the great award.

Harnaaz has managed to break the curse that led her native country to not have a crown within its ranks, because her true personality as a young man led her to remain with the definitive triumph.

However, there are still some things about the personality of the famous 25-year-old model that very few know, because just a few weeks after being crowned Miss Universe, she continues to talk about.

Ideal man

At 25 years of age, the young model has not shared if her heart is busy, unlike her predecessor, the Mexican Andrea Meza, who never hid her romance.

But already crowned Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu, has confessed to some media in her native country that today she is single, but hopes to find a young person with her own expectations.

The star has hinted that she has learned to travel and fight alone for what she wants, which is why she intends to continue like this, and hopes to find a partner to support herself.

Acting career

The beauty queen has been an actress and model for several years, and just in the next year 2022, she hopes to release her next films, in India and the rest of the world, along with her duties as Miss Universe.

In addition, the young woman has also shared that she plans to focus her career on documentaries and biographical films, as well as playing the roles of powerful women who have shaped the world.

Inspiration

The 25-year-old star has always shown her admiration and respect for one of her compatriots who has earned a place and great relevance within the world of Hollywood cinema: Priyanka Chopra.

The 39-year-old actress is originally from India, and despite her marriage to Nick Jonas, she has been an inspiration to thousands of people, including the new Miss Universe.

The young woman has found a true inspiration in the actress. Photo: IG /

harnaazsandhu_03 / priyankachopra

And it is that Harnaaz Sandhu has shared on some occasions that throughout her life, the actress has been a true reference of power and that she would like to meet her and work alongside her at some point.

Fitness Tips

The beauty queen has also shared the beauty secrets that she follows to possess a heart attack figure, since her bearing was one of the factors that led her to the peak of success.

The fundamental secret of the young woman is a good combination of physical, mental and IQ level, which she achieves with the help of yoga routines and heavy exercise routines.

Her daily exercise routine includes some push-ups, jumps, and other yoga movements, which have helped her to have the spectacular figure she boasts today.

Podcast

Like a true millennial, the young model has surprised everyone on more than one occasion, because next to her mother she has a podcast aimed at the issues of women and their intimacy.

As her mother is a gynecologist, the actress also wants to break the taboos of these topics in her country and talk about the importance of privacy for all women in the world.

