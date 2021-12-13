

Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021.

Photo: MENAHEM KAHANA / . / .

Before handing over your crown to the representative of India, Harnaaz Sandhu, who won the contest this Sunday night miss Universe 2021, Andrea Meza thanked Mexico for the support during his nearly seven months of reign.

The Mexican was in charge of crowning her successor and, by giving her parade in her last seconds with the title, she chose to highlight the efforts to contain the pandemic and highlight the importance of the title.

“The impeccability comes from being able to recognize that what we have inside is enough. During my reign I had the opportunity to raise awareness about free AIDS tests and I will never forget my first role as Miss Universe, promoting the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Thanks to the medical community, today we celebrate the 70th edition together. To the next Miss Universe I say: ‘You have been chosen for a reason. Don’t forget who you are and why you are here‘”Said the Mexican.

The three-hour gala, held for the first time in Eilat, Israel, concluded with the coronation of Miss India, the third representative of the country to win the crown, after the reigns of Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

Harnaaz Sandhu surpassed the representatives of Paraguay and South Africa after answering what advice they would give young women to deal with the pressures they face today.

“The greatest pressure from young people is to believe in themselves, to know that they are unique. That is what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourself to others. Speak for yourself because you are the leaders of their lives, you have your own voice. I believed in me, that’s why I’m here“, He said.

The 21-year-old is studying public administration and is an actress, which gave her confidence to advance through the different stages of the competition, from the parades in swimsuits and gala dresses, to the question sessions.

Before the first hour of the contest, Mexico’s hopes of winning the crown for the second consecutive year were over, since the Sinaloan Débora Hallal failed to advance from the first round, in which 16 finalists were selected.

The gala was enlivened with music by JoJo, who accompanied the dress parade with songs like “In Your Room” and “Too Little Too Late.” Representatives from Paraguay, Puerto Rico, the United States, India, South Africa, the Bahamas, France, Colombia and Aruba participated in this section of the competition.

There were already traditional things, like the leadership of Steve Harvey, who once again threatened to be wrong, because before announcing the winner between India and Paraguay, he said “Portugal”. But there were also news, because yesterday was the first time that a representative from the Bahamas passed the 16 finalists.

You may also like:

Jacky Bracamontes tells how Miss Universe is living from Israel and how much he can see Adamari López

Trips and falls were experienced in the preliminary competition of Miss Universe 2021