It was last December 12 when the history of the famous Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant was marked by crowning the candidate of a country that was 20 years old without having a crown.

The representative of India, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, not only stood out for her impressive beauty and great bearing on the catwalk, but also for her unmatched intelligence in the round of questions, a category that led her to be the winner.

Despite reaching the final against the favorite, Nadia Ferreira from Paraguay, her responses, sympathy, charisma, wit but above all tenacity and drive led her to leave the favorite candidate behind.

Miss India, only 25 years old, was born in Chandigarh and, shortly before entering the contest, she was studying a master’s degree in Public Administration, which she has been able to combine with beauty pageants.

The young model has turned her attention to activism, since at an early age she has worked with her mother who is a gynecologist, a profession with many taboos in her native country and she tries to change that mentality.

And it is that two weeks after his coronation, the star has already positioned himself as a true social media influencer, since he already accumulates three million 191 thousand 730 followers on his Instagram account.

The woman has managed to position herself as a true spokesperson for mental health, as she has shared the bullying she suffered in her adolescence and how she has managed to overcome it, as each image on the social network proves her self-love.

The young woman already has a total of 290 publications on the image application that is part of Mark Zuckerberg’s empire, Instagram, where she never ceases to amaze with her unmatched beauty, bearing and style.

Traditional costumes

Without a doubt, the star’s favorite images within the famous application are with her typical clothes from her country of origin, where she makes a continuous tribute to her native country with her colorful and fashionista style.

Yellow, pink, green and orange are some of the favorite colors of Miss Universe 2021 that she boasts in each of her typical costumes, where she can be seen with her impressive accessories, mostly gold.

However, one of the ones that has attracted the most attention is where it can be seen with a look in red, with some necklaces and accessories, an image that was published in August 2020, and has more than three thousand likes.

Worthy representative

Another of the images that has attracted a lot of attention within its followers, is the 25-year-old model, when she was chosen to represent her native country in the famous beauty pageant.

The images were published last October 2021, and she is seen wearing a short black dress, with a pronounced “V” neckline and transparencies on the sleeves, as well as her dignified band and a beautiful crown.

The image has already exceeded 15 thousand likes from his followers, and he assured that he would do everything possible to return as a winner, without imagining that he would fulfill it after 20 years without a winner in his country.

Winner

Without a doubt, the favorite images of his followers were the ones that led the famous star to be crowned Miss Universe 2021, from her typical costume to swimsuits, without imagining that the best are the crown.

Just one day after being chosen as the most beautiful woman in the universe, the 25-year-old model shared her official images as the winner of the contest, which reached more than a million likes and thousands of comments from her followers.

Scandal photo

As expected, the criticism by some detractors of his native country was immediate, as some conservatives in India showed their dissatisfaction with one of the images that revealed their attributes.

Being an extremely religious and conservative country, many criticized the image where the star is seen with a fuchsia blazer with a pronounced neckline that refers to the fact that she does not wear underwear, which has more than 700 thousand likes.

Christmas

The young woman shared with her followers an image just on Christmas Eve, where she can be seen with a yellow outfit and a rather penetrating look, which already has more than 600 thousand likes.

