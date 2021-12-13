The famous beauty pageant is 70 years old, and throughout history, there have been different queens and true representatives of their respective countries.

Their beauty, talent, sensuality and intelligence have led them to position themselves as the most beautiful women in the entire universe, and it was on December 12, when a new queen shone from Israel.

It was the Mexican Andrea Meza, who had to crown the new Miss Universe 2021, despite having had a reign of only six months as a result of the pandemic.

The dispute was quite close, because in the end it was disputed between the representatives of the American and Asian continents, having young ladies from Paraguay and India as finalists.

And it is that throughout the competition, 80 candidates tried to surprise the jury with their charisma, beauty and intelligence, one of the most important factors to win the crown.

Without a doubt, the new queen is a worthy representative of the world and her country, because after 20 years of waiting, India once again had a Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu.

India takes the crown

Like a true princess, Andrea Meza had to present her crown to the new representative at the event organized in the city of Eilat, Israel, and it was undoubtedly a real surprise.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu managed to beat two of the favorite candidates for the crown, Paraguayan Nadia Ferreira and South African Lalela Mswane, leaving the latter with second place.

The 21-year-old girl managed to conquer the jury and the world with her 1.76 meters tall, perfectly polished English and one of the most inspiring messages for young women in the world.

And it is that the native of the city of Chandigarh was immediately placed in one of the favorites for her beauty and bearing on the catwalk, because she remarked on more than one occasion that if she became Miss Universe, the women of the world they should not hesitate to pursue their dreams.

One of the most important factors by which the young woman managed to take the crown was because of the strength and security that she showed when answering each of the questions that were asked.

Who is Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu?

The young woman was born in the district of Chandigarh on March 3, 2000. Her hometown is one of the first planned cities in India after gaining independence from the British Crown. Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has managed to stand out in the world of acting and modeling. The new Miss Universe 2021, is fond of yoga, dancing, cooking, horse riding and playing chess. At her young age, she is a worthy representative of female empowerment. They also have a gynecology podcast with their mother, Rabinder Kaur Sandhu, shared through Instagram. Despite being a true taboo on women’s health issues in her native country, she and her mother have worked hard to break that barrier. She has always tried to fight for the empowerment of women, as well as for their constitutional rights, education, profession and freedom of choice.

