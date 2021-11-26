Ghostbusters: The Legacy – 88% hit the billboard several days ago and is a box office success. The new installment of Ghostbusters introduced a new generation of characters but did not leave us wanting to see the classics. Violet Ramis Stiel, daughter of Harold Ramis (Egon Spengler in the classic tapes) spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about The legacy and what her father would have thought about her. He assures that he would be very proud of the result. Watch out for spoilers below.

The argument of Ghostbusters: The Legacy focuses on a family recently arrived in Oklahoma, which inherits some properties that belonged to a relative of unknown name. They will soon realize that their acquisitions have a lot to do with the forgotten Ghostbusters, figures who went on to become a myth and who have remained in the past along with the spectacular events of Manhattan. If you have already seen the film, you are surely well aware of all the surprises that were revealed to the protagonists.

The legacy marked the return of several classic actors, including Harold Ramis, passed away in 2014 but was revived with the magic of computer-created images. The actor returned for one last appearance in the fantasy saga and shocked everyone, including his own daughter. Here are his statements on the essence of the new adventure:

One thing that is memorable about the movie is that yes, it is a comedy, but it is also about loss and pain. And we are all dealing with it. It was surreal. There are so many parallels to real life, but it’s just a movie. And it’s not really him. Is a character. Jason smartly focused on capturing Egon’s character and not necessarily my dad. I feel like it really worked that way. Ultimately, it leaves us with that feeling: the people we love are always with us. They don’t go away.

For Violet It was extremely strange to look at her father on screen once again knowing his death a few years ago, but she was still satisfied with the result and declared that Harold would be proud of the work done:

It was very generous of him to let me feel like I was part of the making of the movie, even though I wasn’t. I saw some drafts [de Egon] in the path. It was so satisfying. They could have made him as this jolly Santa guy, but that wouldn’t have been true to character. He was in great shape, nice and slim. My dad would have loved that.

Ghostbusters: The Legacy aims to be the beginning of a new stage in the saga Ghostbusters, something that everyone already saw coming in the presence of so many remakes, reboots and sequels in Hollywood. Afterlife it has had generally positive reviews and fans of classic movies are really enjoying it; it seems that the minds behind the production knew very well what they were doing. Now all that remains is to discover what will be the next step in the adventure of the new generation.

According to Box Office Mojo, Ghostbusters: Afterlife It has raised almost $ 70 million worldwide, a figure that is not completely spectacular but stands out just days after its launch and in the midst of a global pandemic that has not completely ended. Now it is only a matter of time to know the total figure, as well as the date for the start of production of the next installment or its release date. Let’s cross our fingers that it continues to shine not only for its nostalgia, but also for presenting a story of height.

