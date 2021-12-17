Harrison Ford’s career is extensive, he has starred in numerous films of great importance and there are three legendary characters for which he will always be remembered, we are talking about Indiana Jones, Rick Deckard and Han Solo. The last time we saw Ford as Solo was in the first tape of the third Star Wars trilogy, Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92%, where he sadly lost his life at the hands of his own son, Ben Solo / Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). After his death in said installment, it was believed that the 79-year-old actor would never again play the intrepid and famous captain of the Millennium Falcon, however, according to a reliable source, Harrison will return to being Solo in an upcoming project.

While the exact name of the project is not yet known, an internal source at Giant Freakin Robot has shared the wonderful news of Han’s return, confirming that the actor has already shot some scenes for it. It is said that we are likely to see him in the third season of The Mandalorian – 90% or The Book of Boba Fett. The information also explains that we will have a rejuvenated Han Solo via CGI for the project.

The trajectory of Ford It has been prolific since its inception, and until now, at almost 80 years old, it continues unstoppable. For him, age is nothing more than a simple number, because in addition to his plans with Star Wars, it is found in the filming of Indiana Jones 5, which is scheduled to be released on June 30, 2023. The Indiana Jones saga is made up of four films so far, Raiders of the Lost Ark – 95%, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom – 84%, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – 88% and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – 78%.

On the set of the Star Wars production that will bring Solo back, some photos were obtained where some marks are seen on the interpreter’s face that hint at the use of CGI to take away Harrison a few years off. The use of this technology would not be something new in Lucasfilm projects, since at the end of the second season of The Mandalorian viewers were surprised to see Mark Hamill as a rejuvenated Luke Skywalker.

With these two iconic characters in the same universe and timeline, it would be a waste for Disney not to bring back Harrison in his famous role. It is not yet known with certainty if Mark Hamill He will return for the next season of the Mandalorian, but it would certainly be epic to see these two legends together on screen once again.

Before the appearance of Hamill in season 2 of The Mandalorian, the actor seemed certain that his working relationship with Star Wars was over, the same thing happened with Harrison ford, as both characters had reached the end of their story, dying in the third trilogy of Star Wars. Apparently we were very wrong about this, because rejuvenating technology is something that had not been taken as a tool that would help in the return of these stars in their mythical roles.

The presence of Solo within one of the two LucasFilm productions mentioned above is already a fact, the only thing left is to wait for more information about the specific project. If you are a fan of Star Wars stories, surely you are more than satisfied with such wonderful news, we just hope that it will not be long to see him again. They have in action.

