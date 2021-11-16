11/16/2021 at 15:00 CET

The Tottenham forward, Harry kane, I note four goals in England’s huge win (0-10) over San Marino on the last day of the group stage of the World Cup Qualifiers in Qatar 2022. No player has reached that record in a single game since Ian Wright in 1993, also against San Marino.

The Englishman, who came close to leaving the London team last summer, is one of the most decisive players for Gareth Southgate. In 2021, the attacker has scored a total of 16 goals in official matches, more than any other in a calendar year in the entire history of the national team..

4 – The last three players to score 4+ goals in a game for @England; – David Platt vs San Marino (Feb 1993) – Ian Wright vs San Marino (Nov 1993) – Harry Kane vs San Marino (Nov 2021) Crowd. – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 15, 2021

The former from Leicester City or Milwall has joined David Platt and Ian Wright as the last three players to score four or more goals with England’s elastic– The other two attackers also scored four goals against San Marino in February and November 1993, respectively.

The best England in its history

Kane has been one of the great protagonists in England in this year 2021: Gareth Southgate’s men have signed 15 victories, 52 goals for and 14 against, their highest record in a calendar year and only the defeat against Italy in the Eurocup final has tarnished the excellent level of the Three lions.

The Briton has scored seven goals in his last two meetings with England and has already recorded a total of 48 goals in 67 caps.. During this third stoppage for national teams, the attacker has surpassed Jimmy Greaves (44) and Gary Lineker (48) and is already consolidated in the top 3 of all-time scorers: only Sir Bobby Charlton (49) and Wayne Rooney (53) surpass him.