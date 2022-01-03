Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts – 92% premiered on HBO Max this January 1 and fans of the Wizarding World rushed to see it without a second thought. The impact the saga has made over the past two decades is astonishing, almost entirely raising a handful of generations who are still influenced by the boy who survived and his incredible story. But not everything has been perfect in the newly released special, as an almost unforgivable failure has been detected that involves Emma Watson and an embarrassing photo.

Emma Watson She started out in the world of Harry Potter without acting knowledge but quickly gained the affection and sympathy of the public with her work as the little Hermione Granger, a magician of great talent and intelligence who is in partnership with the protagonist and Ron Weasley. The character grows with them and they form a more solid relationship, to the point that in the final installment we see her married to one of the main characters, forming a family.

Of course Watson was present in the Harry Potter special for his twenties, however, the editors of the material made a very serious mistake by placing a photo of Emma Roberts in her childhood and not of Emma Watson, they confused her and weren’t careful enough to avoid the slip. Roberts is known for productions such as Unfabulous, American Horror Story: Coven – 81%, Who * & $%! are the millers? – 47% and Calendar Love – 20%; It is especially well known among the spheres of youth entertainment. Here is his brief and unexpected appearance on the Harry Potter special:

When you are the intern in charge of searching for photos of #EmmaWatson as a child in google and you end up putting Emma Roberts as a child in the biggest Harry Potter gathering 😂 #returntohogwarts pic.twitter.com/4xQ66fPRVz – Potterhead Club. (@PotterheadClub) January 1, 2022

In addition to Emma Watson (no Roberts, which has nothing to do with the Wizarding World saga), the Harry Potter special includes Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton and several other actors who were part of the film series and who have forever remained with the fans. Despite the scandalous line that the life of JK Rowling, the children’s book writer, has taken, it is clear that the spirit of the story goes much further than her and that it is the actors and the fans who keep the legacy alive. .

It is worth mentioning that JK Rowling She was invited to be part of the special event, however, her advertising team sent a clear message, stating that the writer did not think it was a good idea to be part of the guests. The truth is that many fans appreciated not seeing her in the material due to her recent history against the transgender community, a fact that has made her an unpleasant person on social networks. Much of the little fandom wants to know about Rowling but yes of the stars that gave life to the film saga.

Tom ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, shared an announcement about the launch of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts (via Comicbook):

It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and witnessing how it has evolved into this extraordinary interconnected universe has been magical, to say the least. This retrospective is a tribute to all the people whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon, from the talented cast and crew who poured their hearts and souls into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the spirit of the Magic World alive for 20 years. after.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts is available on HBO Max for all regions of the world.

