In 2001, one of the franchises that would seize the attention and affection of the audience for ten years was born, generating a group of fans that to this day remain loyal to the tapes that continue to have tapes at conventions, talks and even theme restaurants. It was that moment when the story created by J.K. Rowling about a wizard boy who survived the most dangerous sorcerer in the wizarding world, would materialize across the big screen.

Breaking Through with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – 80%, directed by Chris Columbus, the series of eight films based on the seven published books (the last divided into two tapes), became a worldwide phenomenon. On the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of its premiere in cinemas, several celebrations have been held, one of them was the successful re-release of the first installment in cinemas, but the most anticipated has been the meeting of the cast.

Until a few months ago this was still uncertain, but HBO Max listened to the fans and they are about to witness the reunion between the stars after ten years after the saga ended. Just as Friends: The Reunion – 76% was a success, this event is believed to exceed expectations. Meanwhile, the platform has already released the first glimpse of this meeting where you can see Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane), Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis) and Arthur Weasley (Mark Williams). Check out the trailer below.

In the first seconds of the trailer you can see someone holding the Daily Prophet, which appears to be Helena Bonham Carter who would immortalize Bellatrix Lestrange. In the last part of the video, a woman who appears to be Emma Watson is seen from behind walking on platform 9 ¾ next to the Hogwarts Express. The special will be named Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return To Hogwarts.

This will not only be a reunion between the stars and the viewers, but it will also feature some surprises and images of how each installment unfolded. Although they have not yet made their official appearance in these images, of course it is a fact that we will see together Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, plus it’s confirmed Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, the twins James and Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, among others.

It is worth mentioning that this saga not only meant a catapult for the careers of the young protagonists, who after the magical world explored other paths inside and outside the film sets; but also received stars of the stature of Gary Oldman, the aforementioned Bonham carter, Ralph fiennes, Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith and Emma Thompson, not forgetting that it was in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – 88% where Robert Pattinson would become one of the most beloved youth stars.

Undoubtedly, one of the absent faces and names that has attracted the attention of locals and strangers is that of the author of these stories, because after the controversy that involved her due to her comments against the transgender community it could be inconvenient involve her at least for the reception of the special. This long-awaited reunion will take place on January 1, 2022.