Despite the fact that part of the cast of the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise has been openly against some ideas expressed by the author of the saga, JK Rowling; Evanna lynch has flatly denied in an interview that there is any enmity between the cast and the writer.

To understand the drama we have to go back to the summer of 2020, when Rowling made a statement on gender issues that aroused a wave of criticism among LGTBIQ + organizations and celebrities condemning her words. They positioned themselves against Mara Wilson, Daniel Radcliffe, Eddie Redmayne, Emma Watson or Bonnie Wright, while Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid in the saga, took their side.

According to Evanna Lynch, Luna Lovegood in the films, although the creator of the franchise does not appear in the special for the 20th anniversary that HBO Max has launched, ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’, nobody has any personal problem with her. “I think there are things that not all of us agree with and do not understand,” she told GB News, “I have spoken with the entire cast, they all have great respect for her even if they do not agree with her beliefs. She has her ideas. and he’s doing his thing. HIt has been a very difficult conversation and I do not want us to fight anymore, so I reject that narrative that we have treated her coldly “. While about the striking absence of the special she said: “I think she is busy writing books, I do not think it is about conversations that have been had on more controversial topics. I think she was busy. She is still a big part of all this.”

Rowling defended herself against those who accused her of TERF (Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists, ‘Trans-Exclusion Radical Feminists’) in a long essay and assuring that she herself believes that the rights of trans women are human rights, but that women The words sex and gender are not terms that can be used interchangeably.

Using the words ‘sex’ and ‘gender’ interchangeably obscures the central issue of this debate. If you’re interested in what I actually said, see https://t.co/zRoACFakEn (in which I literally say ‘trans lives matter’ and ‘trans rights are human rights.’) 3 / X ? JK Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 29, 2021

The reasons for your absence

And it is that the reality of the absence of JK Rowling in ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ is not very clear, although sources close to the writer assured Entertainment Weekly that his team simply decided that there was enough footage from 2019 not to have to record anything new. Those who did participate in the meeting were, in addition to Lynch, the producer of the franchise David Heyman and the directors Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates, and a large part of the cast of the eight films in the saga: Daniel Radcliffe , Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch, James Phelps and Oliver Phelps, Alfred Enoch, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Mark Williams, Ian Hart and Toby Jones. The special is available now on HBO max.