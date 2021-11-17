Through its social networks, Warner Bros. announced yesterday that by 2022 we will have a Harry Potter special that celebrates twenty years since the launch of the first film. The project includes the intervention of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, but not JK ​​Rowling, the creator of the Wizarding World. Through the web, many Harry Potter fans express their opinions on the choice not to include the British writer. Some agree, others not at all.

Do not miss: The Mexican box office goes back 20 years: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is positioned in the first places

Although for many years JK Rowling loved and respected for her work on the Harry Potter novels, the summer of 2020 brought her a scandal that has subtracted countless points from her career. The author published a series of controversial tweets that were marked as transphobic, her popularity went to the abyss. Since that incident, her public appearances and the affection of the fans have diminished, so Warner Bros. decided not to include her in the special of 20 years of Harry Potter. At least that is what is suggested.

But in addition to the anti-trans tweets, JK Rowling It has also been involved in other minor scandals, for example, it was recently attacked in networks after filing a lawsuit against a tweeter who published screenshots of one of his posts and took it out of context. The person apologized to Rowling for accusing her of something wrong but that did not save the writer from the wrath of the networks, who accused her of trying to silence everyone who does not think like her.

We invite you to read: The director of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was told he could not hire Daniel Radcliffe

The special of Harry Potter on HBO Max premieres on January 1, 2022. During the last few days, fans of the Magic World have been enjoying the re-release of the first film in Mexican theaters, a title that has reached the top in ticket sales and It shows that he still has a lot of influence on audiences today. Although 20 years have passed since the launch, the magic remains intact as if it were yesterday.

Here we present a series of tweets that comment on the absence of JK Rowling in the 20 year special. Some are delighted with the news, others are not.

Sure, JK Rowling may not be ‘part’ of the 20th anniversary event, but she will benefit from it, she will bring those profits to anti-trans organizations, and trans people will suffer for it. Also … JK Rowling shouldn’t be trending during trans awareness week.

Sure, JK Rowling may not be “a part of” the 20th anniversary event, but she will profit from it, feed those profits into anti-trans organizations, and trans people will suffer from it. Also … JK Rowling should not be trending during trans awareness week. – Erin, Trail Mom (@ErinInTheMorn) November 16, 2021

Reminder that JK Rowling uses her platform to incite hatred and violence against trans people. Don’t support Harry Potter. Fuck all the people who participate in that reunion event.

Reminder that JK Rowling uses her platform to incite hatred and violence against trans people. Do not support Harry Potter. Fuck every single person participating in that reunion event. https://t.co/8iBgwWi7c0 – RestlessDreams (Audrey) ⚢ (@DreamsRestless) November 16, 2021

JK ROWLING WILL NOT BE AT THE HARRY POTTER MEETING!

JK ROWLING IS NOT GOING TO BE IN THE HARRY POTTER REUNION !!!! pic.twitter.com/Wf5aM4vJvo – Hernandy (@Pollos_Hernandy) November 16, 2021

I am not interested in any Harry Potter reunion that does not involve its wonderful creator JK Rowling. That’s the tweet.

NOT interested in any #HarryPotter reunion that does not involve it’s superbly wonderful creator @jk_rowling. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/BaLcmwjXr9 – Kane (@Kane_Magic) November 16, 2021

So what is the special anniversary about, if not the work of JK Rowling? A 20th anniversary special about how wonderful everyone else was? Like a birthday party for family and friends, but we don’t like the birthday girl so we don’t mention her.

What is the anniversary special about then, if not JK ​​Rowling’s work? A 20th anniversary special about how wonderful everyone else was? Like a birthday party for the family & friends but we don’t like the person whose birthday it is so let’s not mention them? pic.twitter.com/AuApP2z8kb – Amanda (@ amanda111_) November 17, 2021

Celebrate Harry Potter all you want, but remember, fuck JK Rowling!

Celebrate Harry Potter all you want, but remember !!!! FUCK JK ROWLING. pic.twitter.com/rZKFFJQXcw – Richie (@bookishlyrichie) November 16, 2021

This is so embarrassing. It is female elimination. JK Rowling didn’t say anything bad and they know it. They were just looking for an excuse to exercise their misogyny. #I’mWithJKRowling

This is so shameful. It’s female erasure. JK Rowling didn’t say anything wrong and they know it. They were just looking for an excuse to exercise their misogyny. # IStandWithJKRowling pic.twitter.com/h2d9JbMDib – Anna Fearon 🚺💪 (@anna_fearon) November 17, 2021

The slander of JK Rowling is real at Barnes and Noble.

The JK Rowling slander is real in barnes and noble 😂 pic.twitter.com/apHXhV14Kv – BIRTHDAY BABY! (@FavoriteLadyS) November 10, 2021

You may also be interested in: Director of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone wants to direct Cursed Child with the original actors