The Harry Potter books have enchanted people of all ages for many years, and Warner Bros. intends to continue to exploit their potential in audiovisual media. This afternoon, the company shared through social networks the first official poster of the special of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return To Hogwarts And the fans are delighted, in addition, the CEO of Warner declared that they still want to carry out more projects located in the Wizarding World of JK Rowling.

The first installment of the popular film franchise was released in 2001 and places us on the day of Harry Potter’s eleventh birthday, who learns that he is the son of two prominent wizards from whom he has inherited magical powers. At Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where he is educated with other children who also have special powers, he will learn everything he needs to be a wizard. This film stood out very well during its launch, achieving globally US $ 974 million, Warner Bros. found a brilliant source of income and its CEO, Ann sarnoff, declared to be very interested in continuing with the stories of the Wizarding World:

We’d love to develop more original Harry Potter series, and we speak regularly with JK Rowling and her team. However, it has to be okay. Everything we do has to be true to canon and true to the spirit of the Wizarding World and who Harry is.

It is interesting to note how the CEO of Warner refers to JK Rowling as a fundamental part of any decision the company makes regarding new adaptations. The British writer has been repudiated by the networks since mid-2020, when she made some inappropriate comments about the transgender community. Time has not changed her stance and from time to time we see her throw hints against trans people. Will Warner Bros. do well to mention her in their releases? It is clear that a good part of the fandom does not want to know about her. Here you can see the first poster of the 20-year special shared by Warner:

The last film in the saga was Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II – 96%, launched in 2011 and considered a global impact event in the world of cinema. Since then, fans of the saga have had almost no new material about the fantastic magician who became the mainstay of an entire generation, although we can mention Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, play that at the time was a great success in London. Fans of the magical hero follow the literary and cinematographic work as if it were a cult, giving meaning to one of the most lucrative franchises of all time. Will we see more adventures about this specific fiction by Warner Bros.?

Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them – 73% and Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48% are the two films that Warner has made in the Wizarding World and that are directly related to some of the most important characters in Harry Potter. While the first stood out with good profits worldwide, the second obtained a moderate number and regular reviews; both have been written and produced by JK Rowling. The third is already on the way but has stumbled quite a bit along the way due to the pandemic and some scandals. According to the information on IMDb, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets It is scheduled for April 8, 2022.

