November last year marked the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – 80%, the film that started one of the highest grossing sagas in history and a franchise that has millions of fans around the world. Although the book had already been a massive bestseller, the film adaptations served to bring the story of the British magician to all corners of the earth. However, the celebration of the two decades has not been completely without controversy, and now Jon Stewart, actor, comedian and filmmaker known for having hosted the show Daily show and for having directed 118 Days – 77% pointed out one of the most controversial details of Harry Potter.

Stewart, of Jewish origin, was one of those who detected from the first tape that the goblins who run the Gringotts bank are anti-Semitic stereotypes, and if anyone wants to defend the author JK Rowling, they cannot at least deny that the way they the one that represents the goblins is basically the same one in which the Jews were represented by the anti-Semitic propaganda. This is what Stewart said on the most recent episode of his podcast The Problem With Jon Stewart (via The Hollywood Reporter):

This is how it is known that the Jews are still where they are. Talking to people, this is what I say: Have you ever seen a Harry Potter movie? … Have you ever seen the scenes at the Gringotts bank? … Do you know who are those people who run the bank? … Jews!

According to Stewart, the goblins are too much like an illustration from the 1903 anti-Semitic book The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, which describes supposed Jewish plans to conquer the world:

Y [al verla] They say, ‘Oh, [esa ilustración es] from Harry Potter! ‘ Rowling said, ‘Can we get these guys to run our bank?’ … It’s a magical world … we can ride dragons, you can have an owl as a pet … but who should run the bank? Jews, … but what if the teeth were sharper? It was one of those things that I saw on screen and expected the crowd to say, ‘Shit, [Rowling] no, in a wizarding world, he just dumped Jews in there to run the damn underground bank. ‘ And everyone was like, ‘Magicians’. It was so strange.

The popularity of Harry Potter cannot make us ignore the most problematic elements of the franchise, and it is noteworthy that it is not the first time that the stereotypical representation of the goblins by the author has been pointed out. Fans have long wanted to cover up the more conservative aspects of Harry Potter, but the sun can’t be covered with a finger, the writer JK RowlingAs reactionary as it has been declared, it is the basis of this type of controversial representations.

Despite the fact that for a time she was considered a progressive author when she declared that Dumbledore was homosexual (after the publication of the last book and without having put it in writing in the saga), no one can consider her that way anymore after declaring herself openly transphobic. His first demonstrations were likes to transphobic tweets, then his support for Maya forstater, a researcher who was fired for saying that transgender women cannot change their biological sex, and later the publication of a controversial essay titled “TERF Wars.”

It has been a shame to see how Rowling falls from the grace of many Harry Potter fans who were part of the LGBTQ community, some of these were trans women and they were very disappointed by the conservative thinking of whom they previously considered a role model. In spite of everything, the day does not seem close when Harry Potter will cease to be a franchise much loved by the masses.

