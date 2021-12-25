Quidditch is the most popular sport in the ‘Harry Potter’ universe, in which its protagonist succeeded as a seeker hunting the golden snitch. Its fans have developed a version adapted to reality, with a certain resemblance to hockey, and there are already several leagues operating for a few years. However, the name of this sport is already registered by Warner Bros., the studio in charge of the films, which has brought them problems. Between this, and the intention of the organizers to disassociate themselves from JK Rowling after her controversial statements about the trans community, they have made US Quidditch and the Major League of Quidditch consider a name change.

It is the largest organizing body for this sport in the United States and its national league. In a joint statement, they explained that they will ask the teams about their ideas through a survey. As for your reasons: “As the game has grown, the name ‘Quidditch’, which is a trademark of Warner Bros., has limited the expansion of the sport, including but not limited to sponsorship and broadcast opportunities. Both leagues hope that this name change will allow for new and exciting developments for our players, fans and volunteers as the sport continues to grow. “

Due to the conflict between their ideas and JK Rowling’s statements, they have shown their desire to stay away from her: “In addition, The leagues hope the name change will help them further distance themselves from the works of JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter book series, who in recent years has come under increasing scrutiny for her anti-trans stances. Our sport has earned a reputation for being one of the most progressive in the world when it comes to gender equality and inclusion, thanks in part to its ‘gender maximum’ rule, which stipulates that a team may have no more than four players of the same gender on the field at the same time. Both organizations believe that it is imperative to live up to this reputation in all aspects of their operations and believe that this measure is a step in that direction. “

The controversy

Among the writer’s comments through social networks and her blog, there are some such as: “If we leave the door to the bathrooms and changing rooms open to men who believe themselves or who feel that they are women – certification will not be guaranteed through an operation or hormones – So you leave the door open to any man who wants to come in“.

The statements against the trans collective of the writer have opened a gap between the followers of the saga, as well as between the producer and the cast. The main trio, made up of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, have already completely distanced themselves from this position. The actor who played Ron Weasley spoke like this on the subject: “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all have the possibility to live with love and without being judged. I stand firmly with the trans community and reproduce the feelings expressed by many of my peers. “