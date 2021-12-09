HBO Max recently announced that it would soon bring to its streaming platform a special titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone – 80%. It will feature various actors from the series, including stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. In this anniversary special we will see the legendary trio together once again, as well as other members of the cast who were fundamental pieces of the films, in a series of interviews and talks that will serve to pay tribute to the legacy that Harry Potter left in history .

Until now the only material we had from this meeting was a trailer where some members of the cast were appreciated receiving an invitation to attend the commemorative special. However, HBO Max recently released a first look at Daniel, Emma and Rupert together in the same room, and of course the fans of the magical franchise are very happy with such a group, because these great actors are icons of thousands and transcend generations.

Earlier, when the meeting was announced, Tom ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, expressed his feelings about the special and what it intends to mean for the general audience, those who have been faithful to the saga since the first installment and those who recently join to this world of wizardry and adventure. Ascheim He said it as follows:

It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and witnessing how it has evolved into this extraordinary interconnected universe has been magical, to say the least. This retrospective is a tribute to all the people whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon, from the talented cast and crew who poured their hearts and souls into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the spirit of this magical world alive. years later.

In an interview about the anniversary of the first film, director Chris Columbus had this to say for ComicBook:

The goal was always to choose kids who could run the franchise for years to come. None of us have any idea how children are going to age, or if they will become better and better actors. But as a result of casting those three kids… I always referred to the first movie as ‘acting class’ because none of them had that much experience. If you notice, there are a lot of cuts in the first movie. We had to cut, we had four cameras working, because we never knew what the kids were going to do, but by the time we got to the second movie and, in particular, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, these kids could walk, talk, do a whole scene and we could do it with a single take. I always felt really good about where they came from in terms of acting skills in the first two movies, but I never expected them to grow as wonderfully as they did. And his performance kept getting better and better. Best of luck in that particular situation.

