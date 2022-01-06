The Harry Potter franchise has a colossal number of fans who to this day continue to be delighted with everything to do with this magical story. On January 1, 2022, HBO Max Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts – 77% and without a doubt it was a huge gift for all fans of the saga. Several important members of the cast participated in this special, some of them are Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton, who together with the director, Chris Columbus, celebrated the 20 years of the first film of the franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher Stone – 80%, with a series of interviews that allowed us to learn a little more about the experiences of the actors in their journey through the 8 films.

You may also like: This is why JK Rowling did not appear in the Return to Hogwarts special.

It is noted that the Harry Potter fandom has looked closely at this special, as they have found a couple of errors that undoubtedly stand out because they are not minimal. Those who noticed these mistakes have not hesitated to go to social networks and share them with those who had not yet noticed them. Information travels fast on the networks and with this same speed HBO Max has already dedicated itself to repairing what it had done wrong in the special. One of the errors that caused the most excitement among fans was a photograph in which they tried to show Emma Watson as a child, but apparently she was mistaken for someone else, since the girl in the photo was actually the famous actress, Emma Roberts. We leave you the image below:

Guys help me, this is literally Emma Roberts, not Emma Watson. #ReturnToHogwarts # HarryPotter20thAnniversary

GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts # HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bLbXcCUpnh – 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@ vee_delmonico99) January 1, 2022

In case you missed it: Rupert Grint reveals that he has a strong connection to Ron Weasley and has become very protective of the character.

It is not very clear to us how the editors were able to confuse Emma roberts with Emma Watson, but maybe it has to do with the fact that both actresses are called Emma and that they share a certain resemblance in their infantile versions. This tangle did not last long on the special, as the producers of Return to hogwarts They took action quickly to fix the misunderstanding and shared a statement through Entertainment Weekly in which the following can be read:

Well seen, Harry Potter fans! We have received an error in the mounting of a mislabeled photograph. There will be a new version shortly.

As we mentioned before, this is not the only error that was found in the meeting. The second mistake is related to the brothers Oliver Phelps and James Phelps, actors who gave life to Fred and George, Ron Weasley’s brothers. After a lot of jokes on and off the screen that this pair of twins made taking advantage of their resemblance, those responsible for Return to hogwarts they exchanged the names of these actors when labeling their participation. Own Oliver phelps brought out this fact on Instagram account:

I guess after all those jokes over the years, someone decided to get revenge. It was great to be a part of the HP meeting. Hope everyone enjoyed it. #ReturnToHogwarts

Between the oversights and jokes found in the final edition of the special, and the controversy arising from the absence of JK Rowling at the event, this anniversary reunion continues to be a viral topic of conversation right now. Thanks to the efficiency of streaming services, the error-free version of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts It is now available on HBO Max for you to enjoy.

Do not miss: Harry Potter: 20-year-old special is wrong to mistake Emma Watson for Emma Roberts

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');