As few franchises have succeeded, Harry Potter it marked a whole generation. The novels written by JK Rowling were already a success when it was decided to adapt them to the cinema, but the result of Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone – 80% was unprecedented, sparking an expansive wave that still has results today, like the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movies – 73% or the special attractions of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando. Over the years, the lineup of fans has only been growing, and that is why Warner decided to organize a reunion to revive the magic of this universe.

Keep reading: Harry Potter fans react to JK Rowling’s absence from HBO Max’s 20-year special

Although Rowling’s name has lost credibility and appreciation among fans for her anti-trans comments, there is no denying the talent of the writer to create a special universe that became a refuge for thousands of people. In recent months, and at the insistence of the creator to continue her work to publish comments of this type, much has been debated about separating the writer’s work, as many followers tried to completely forget the world of Harry Potter. In this context, it is not at all strange that it was decided that the best way to reunite was by distancing itself from the novelist and focusing on the trio of protagonists: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts will follow the line of Friends: The Reunion – 76%, where the executives and the cast of the franchise will talk about the filming, the ups and downs of the story, its characters, curious facts and, for of course, the legacy that Harry Potter left to the world. After a long wait, HBO Max finally released the official trailer for this project.

Check out the trailer here:

In the official trailer we can see the trio talking about the connection they have, still strong after so many years. We are also a little ahead of the interviews with Helena Bonham Carter and Ralph Fiennes, who explains their reasons for accepting the role of Voldemort. It is clear that fans will be delighted and moved by these moments, where the magic of the saga is analyzed and the way in which it changed the lives of millions, both on a literary and cinematographic level.

You may also likeThe director of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was told that he could not hire Daniel Radcliffe

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts It will be released on January 1 and will celebrate the start of the saga in the cinema that began in 2001. Over the years, films have become a great avenue for the representation of the United Kingdom, as the author was clear that I wanted to respect the nationality of the characters and avoid taking them to Hollywood. That is why great figures such as Gary Oldman, Jason Isaacs, David Thewlis or Alan Rickman gladly joined the proposal. Rickman, in particular, became one of the biggest names, because in addition to being a perfect Snape, the actor died unexpectedly leaving a great void among his colleagues. We can look forward to many memories of him on this special.

Although Radcliffe, Watson and Grint have tried to pursue their careers away from Harry Potter, many of their fans will never be able to get over the image of their characters, and they themselves seem quite comfortable going back to remember the movie that made them famous. Sure, a lot has changed since then, but it’s also true that the actors really appreciate the opportunity they had at such a young age.

The Harry Potter saga is still present, now with Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets which, unfortunately, is not without controversy. The arrival of Mads Mikkelsen as a replacement for Johnny Depp has not been accepted by all fans, who began to attack the actor and promised to boycott the premiere of the film. Maybe something like Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts remind them of the true message of the story about acceptance and bonding.

Do not leave without reading: Dumbledore’s Secrets: Mads Mikkelsen debuts as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');