On January 1, 2022, the most anticipated reunion of the entire wizarding community and the Muggle community will arrive on HBO Max: that of the entire original cast of the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise. The special entitled ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ will bring together, as we had already anticipated, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint with the rest of the professors and alumni of the London School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, including Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), who together with the mythical Harry, Ron and Hermione star in the official poster of the reunion from the great hall at Hogwarts.

‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ arrives 20 years after the premiere of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ and brings together for the first time in front of the cameras in a decade the protagonists and those responsible for the 8 films in the saga.

Other names confirmed on the special include Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley). and director Chris Columbus, although it has not been announced that JK Rowling will be involved in any way.

The retrospective will tell how this magical world was made through new interviews and conversations between the cast, and will be the culmination of the Christmas season on the streaming platform while we eat the grapes, launching on HBO Max exactly at 12 o’clock on New Years Eve and this spring it will also be available on TBS and Cartoon Network. In addition, ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ has been shot in the best possible setting, in the iconic Leavesden Studios in England where the films were filmed and now hosts the fan tour with the sets and props from the shoot.

They come home for Christmas

In the statement sent by HBO, Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Children, Youth and Classics. has anticipated that “This retrospective is a tribute to all the people whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon, from the talented cast and crew who poured their hearts and souls into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the spirit of the Wizarding World alive 20 years later “; and Executive Producer Casey Patterson promises that the magic lives on: “They all go home to the original Hogwarts sets, where they started 20 years ago. The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey through the making of these incredible films. ”

Also Emma Watson from her Instagram account was very excited about the special: “I am proud not only of what we contributed as actors to the franchise, but also of how we walked the path from children to adolescents. I now look at my companions from I cast and am very proud of the people they have become. I am proud that we were kind to each other, supported each other, and created something special. “