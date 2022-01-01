2001 was a magic year for the world. The first film in the universe created by the writer JK Rowling hit theaters, “Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”. Such was its success at the box office that it soon became a global phenomenon that, to this day, it continues to charm millions of followers and fans around the world.

Now, 20 years after its theatrical release, its protagonists return for a nostalgic reunion in “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts”, an HBO Max special that is already airing as of this January 1.

Related news

The endearing ones Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson Y Rupert grint they meet again on the same stages with emblematic characters of the saga to recall the best moments of the films, in addition to revealing the best kept secrets of the production.

The endearing Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will return to Hogwarts Castle. Photo: HBO Max

HBO promises that this production will have “completely new casting discussions” Y “insights from the creative team behind the magic”.

There will also be a space to remember some of the members of the saga who have already passed away: Richard Harris, who played Albus Dumbledore in the first two installments; Alan Rickman (Severus Snape); Helen McCrory (Narcissa Malfoy); John Hurt (Garrick Ollivander), or Richard Griffiths (Vernon Dursely).

One of the details that has attracted attention is the notable absence of author JK Rowling, who is barely mentioned in the special. Recently the writer has been accused of “transphobic” for saying that men who do not have surgery should not be legally recognized as women. An opinion that was strongly criticized by Radcliffe and Watson.

Aside from the main trio, “Return to Hogwarts” will feature appearances by other stars from the cast. Photo: HBO Max

Aside from the main trio, “Return to Hogwarts” will feature appearances by stars Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius). Black), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), among many others.

Where to see ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’?

The good news is that you can now enjoy this incredible special, as it was released from the first minutes of this January 1, 2022 on the HBO Max platform. It will last 90 minutes and will feature the participation of the protagonists, some members of the cast and of the production.

If you do not have a subscription, the Potterheads will have other options to see it, but they will have to wait a long time. WarnerMedia confirmed that the reunion will air aure on TBS and Cartoon Network sometime in the spring of 2022, ahead of the theatrical release of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, hit CLICK HERE

bnaj