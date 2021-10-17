Robin Williams gave life to one of the most beloved teachers in the history of cinema, John Keating in ‘The Society of Dead Poets’, but if it had been for him he would have repeated in this teaching with a little more magic. As revealed exclusively by Total Film, Williams was in talks to play Remus Lupine, Lycanthrope and Hogwarts Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga, but they only accepted English actors. Not even for him an exception could be made.

Chris Columbus, director of the first two installments of the franchise, sat down with the medium to remember ‘The Philosopher’s Stone’ and ‘The Secret Chamber’ on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the first of them. The truth is that we already knew the rule imposed by JK Rowling to hire only British cast in films, But at the meeting Columbus revealed what it was like for him to put it into practice, especially when it meant rejecting someone like Williams: “It was very difficult for me to say ‘everyone has to be English. There is nothing I can do.’ The role eventually fell to David Thewlis.

Columbus also commented on the signing of Alan Rickman as Snape, and the surprise it was for him that he accepted the role: “I really didn’t think Alan would want to do it after playing such an iconic villain as Hans Gruber in ‘Tough To Kill.’ I can’t imagine anyone else playing Snape. Alan was a great professional. “

It’s still weird

And speaking of Robin Williams, this very Thursday October 14 we discovered a short film entitled ‘ROBIN Test Footage Scene’ in which the actor Jamie Costa played Williams rehearsing on the set of the series ‘Mork and Mindy’. Costa does it so, so well, that people have started asking Hollywood to sign him for a biopic, but the thing is starting to bother Zelda Williams. Daughter of the actor, Williams is fed up with being sent the short film over and over again and has had to ask people on Twitter to stop:

Guys, I’m only saying this because I don’t think it’ll stop until I acknowledge it … please, stop sending me the ‘test footage’. I’ve seen it. Jamie is SUPER talented, this isn’t against him, but y’all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird. ? Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) October 12, 2021

“I’m just saying this because I don’t think I’m going to stop until I explore it … please stop sending me ‘Test Footage’. I’ve seen it. Jamie is SUPER talented, this is not against him, but for everyone to send me an imitation of my late dad on one of his saddest days is weird “. The short film recreates the moment when Pam Dawber, played here by Sarah Murphree, tells Williams that her friend John Belushi (‘The Cheeky Brothers’) has died.