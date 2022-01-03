Harry Potter fans are already celebrating twenty years since the first movie, and celebrations have sprouted everywhere, as well as some major revelations. Through an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Columbus shared why he did not want to direct Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban – 91%, probably the most beloved film of the entire saga and that marked a before and after in film adaptations. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Do not miss: This is why JK Rowling did not appear in the Return to Hogwarts special.

Columbus had already directed Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone – 80% and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – 82%, however, Warner Bros. had other plans to The prisoner of Azkaban. The director Alfonso Cuarón was chosen to take the new command and things turned out really well, better than was actually expected. Some were pleased with the Mexican’s work, however, there were those who missed Columbus’s childlike and ethereal style. But the American offered an explanation for his absence.

In a nutshell, Chris revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the recordings of The Philosopher’s Stone Y The secret chamber they left him completely exhausted, that the fatigue was such that he feared for his health; Furthermore, during filming he did not have the opportunity to spend time with his family, so for a time he lived worried that he would not be there for his children. Warner Bros. freed Columbus from the burden and brought in Cuarón to take responsibility for the third installment, a filmmaker who had already convinced JK Rowling for her work on The Little Princess – 97%.

We invite you to read: Not that very canceled? JK Rowling will appear in Back to Hogwarts

The prisoner of Azkaban presents Harry’s third year at Hogwarts, a stage in which he not only has a new Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher, but also a new danger that threatens his life. The murderer Sirius Black has escaped from the wizarding prison and wants to find Harry, but the secrets surrounding the event are bigger and deeper than our protagonist imagines. The film came to theaters in 2004 with a dark and hazy style, completely different from what Columbus presented in previous installments, however, the third film matured the characters and allowed them to see the world in a very different from childhood. Without a doubt, it was one of the great successes achieved by Warner Bros. at that time.

Right now, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts – 92% is available, the special of the film saga that everyone is watching through HBO Max. Warner brings together the most emblematic actors who gave life to the Magic World to remember that time; Now that they are all adults, it is interesting to know the perspective they now have on the series of films that changed their lives forever, as we remember that several of them had never before served as professional actors.

On the other hand, Warner continues with more stories of the Wizarding World and will release very soon Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, a film that continues with the adventures of Newt Scamander but that will tell us more about the personal life of the great wizard who many years later protected Harry Potter with all the tools in his favor. What surprises does the next installment of the new fantasy saga have in store for us? It opens in theaters on April 8, 2022.

You may also be interested in: Kevin Feige reveals that Harry Potter inspired the MCU’s Spider-Man

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');