Harry Styles Dedicates A Love Song To NASA’s Curiosity Rover And It Responds From Mars

Singer, songwriter and actor, Harry Styles has it all. She has been number one in sales, appeared as a Marvel character and, now, dedicated a love song to him. rover Curiosity from NASA.

Oh, and he got the rover’s response from Mars!

The British released a new song, Satellite, with a video clip in which he tells the love story between a robot and the Curiosity rover, which is on the red planet.

Harry Styles is a British singer-songwriter with a huge following for his talent and personality. Photo: referential.

The plot breaks hearts and affects the circuits. A cleaning robot is backstage at a Harry Styles concert, and leaves his job to watch the Curiosity rover on TV.

She falls in love and her goal is to find him.

After traversing sky, land and sea, the robot arrives at NASA… but its battery runs out.

You can enjoy (or suffer) the video for Satellite, the new Harry Styles song, below.

The Curiosity rover tweet for Harry Styles from Mars

But the most curious thing comes later. In a tweet, Curiosity writes, quoting the Harry Styles song: “I can see you’re lonely down there… Don’t you know I’m here?”

“(I am) honored to be an inspiration to robots everywhere,” added the rover on his NASA-managed account.

Recall that NASA’s Curiosity rover was launched to Mars in 2011, reaching the surface of the red planet a year later.

Rover Curiosity NASA/JPL-CALTECH/MSSS (NASA/JPL-CALTECH/MSSS/Europa Press)

Since then, he has explored the wild Martian territory, collecting samples that will later be sent to Earth, in an expedition that lasted more than a decade. It was initially thought that it would only last the equivalent of two Earth years.

Here you can see the tweet launched from the NASA Curiosity rover account, where the British Harry Styles was linked. A beauty of fiction and technology made song.