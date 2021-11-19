Related news

This Friday 19, Research team will issue a report called The ultras puppies, an episode that has generated a great controversy on social networks even before its broadcast. And it is that in the same it will be emitted an interview with Isabel Peralta, Falangist leader who became very popular at the beginning of this 2021 for charging against the Jews in the tribute to the Blue Division. A young woman who has been denounced by the Prosecutor’s Office for inciting violence against Muslims and Moroccans after her participation in a rally at the Moroccan Embassy.

“He is the new face of fascism, admires Hitler and denies the Holocaust”, Indicates the program through a tweet, which promotes the broadcast. In the message there is a small video of the interview, in which he is asked how a person like her, aged 19, can “to sympathize and connect with racist, homophobic, exclusive ideals … and to defend totalitarianisms and ideals that violate human rights? ”.

Who is Isabel Peralta, the Falangist of the tribute to the Blue Division?

Friday || 22.15h

In social networks, the responses to the tweet have been the most critical, as many users consider that is giving television space to the extreme right in prime time, which can legitimize hate speech by using Gloria Serra’s program as a speaker. Let us remember that some of the phrases for which Isabel Peralta was denounced by the Prosecutor’s Office are that “immigration in Europe will supplant our race” or that “the enemy who will always be the same, although with different masks: the Jew” .

I always support you but giving a voice to this person is crossing any limit. – Félix Moreno 🇪🇸🏳️‍🌈🔻 (@ felixmoreno86) November 18, 2021

It is the new face of fascism because you put a camera in front of it. If it weren’t for you, I’d keep screaming up into a box. – Udón (@marcosudon) November 18, 2021

The same thing is not necessary to give space in the media to these people, right? – Abuga (@ Abuga2) November 18, 2021

Especially when the media focus on this person has passed and he is no longer even newsworthy. It was never relevant, in that it has not already changed. – Víctor Martín León 🏳️‍🌈☮️ (@Towfon) November 18, 2021

However, others consider that Isabel Peralta is a character of interest, and that we would have to wait to see the report to see if the program has served or not as a speaker for the extreme right. Thus, the program’s Twitter profile has retweeted messages that defend the interest of Los cachorros ultra, indicating that “Broadcasting the interview does not mean sharing or promoting what you think. It is to inform about these people and expose them “. In the past, the Investigation Team has already offered other installments dedicated to this movement, such as the one focused on the secret society El Yunque.

