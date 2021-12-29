It was on December 22, when news shook the entertainment world in Mexico, as the first actress, Silvia Pinal, had been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

It is worth mentioning that at the beginning, the 90-year-old actress was rushed to the hospital due to an increase in her blood pressure, and it was in the sanatorium where it was confirmed that she was positive for coronavirus.

Related news

Since the news was released, thousands of fans have shown their concern because she is the last golden film diva in Mexico who is still alive.

It is worth mentioning that concerns increased with the sudden death of Carmen Salinas and Vicente Fernández, who died within three days of each other.

However, it has been the eldest daughter of the Mexican diva, who has made known the improvements in her state of health, as they assured that she was improving and that “there was still Silvia Pinal for a while.”

Sylvia Pasquel, took a few moments to talk to the media about the evolution of her mother: “She is not hypertensive, she has perfect vital signs, perfect oxygenation, she is very well, I hope she will return home soon”.

But a new complication could extend her time in the hospital, to the point of taking her to receive the New Year at the sanatorium, where she has already been hospitalized for a week.

New Infection?

Despite the fact that the family has announced that the health of the also singer is quite good and is having a favorable evolution, an infection could lengthen her time in hospital.

It should be noted that the family’s Christmas celebration had to be canceled due to the famous actress’s state of health, as her family has been very aware of her.

Alejandra Guzmán’s sister shared that her mother is already receiving a table of antibiotics that they are giving her, and in a couple of days she could finish this treatment.

Said medication began to be given to the 90-year-old star because he had a urinary tract infection, but nothing of danger or to worry about.

However, Pasquel assures that his mother will continue to be supervised by the intensive COVID therapy, but she is oxygenating perfectly and is in a very good mood.

It is worth mentioning that the actress could leave the hospital in the following hours after a sudden improvement, following health protocols and will not be able to receive visits until her test is negative.

‘The doctor discharged her today, she is going to be transferred to her home with the same protocol of intensive therapy from a hospital … She is very well, but the doctor prefers that she be at home with all the protocol than that she is in the hospital and can catch some other bacteria, “he explained.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE