Now Jacobo García and Dayleen Santana

Throughout five intense seasons of the Telemundo sports reality show, Exatlon United States, much has happened between the different groups of athletes that have joined for both teams, Famous and Contending.

And it is that in a competition like this there are so many factors that come into play; the extreme conditions, long hours of recording, the difficult circuits, it is not for nothing that they call it “the fiercest competition on the planet”.

But also, typical plays of coexistence occur, and although good friendships and even definitive separations arise, there have also been romances between athletes, in fact there are some that continue today, and even babies have already been born!

They have been a couple within the competition

Danee Marmolejo and Raquel Becker

This crush happened in the first season. Moreover, we would dare to assure that Danee Marmolejo and Raquel Becker are the first couple in the history of Exatlon United States. They both came to the competition as boyfriends and their relationship was the victim of coexistence. In the middle of the season, Danee had to move away due to an injury, and when he returned as reinforcement, Raquel let him know that there was nothing left.

This relationship between the contenders was ended by the fierce sands of Exatlon United States.

Jacobo García and Dayleen Santana

Jacobo and Dayleen both belonged to Team Famosos at the time during their time at Exatlon United States. In the heat of competition they fell in love and when both were eliminated they decided to get together forever. So much so that today they are the parents of an adorable baby named Ezra, which means “God Helps,” thus paying tribute to the deep Christian faith that they both profess.

Rafa Soriano and Dennhi Callú

A romance that lasted their respective passes through Exatlon. Although Rafa Soriano and Dennhi Callú tried to keep their relationship a secret at all times, however, when the then presenter of the competition specified them, they assured that they did indeed have a relationship and would have already made plans outside the arenas.

But this was not the case and after Exatlon USA was over, they did not see each other again.

Rafa Soriano and Raquel Becker

The infatuated Rafa Soriano continued in his last step through Exatlon United States arrowing the girls of his team. This time it was Raquel Becker and the romance occurred in the fifth season of Exatlon United States.

Although the followers did not bet much on this new couple, after the end Rafa and Raquel have remained together and very solid, giving a demonstration that apparently this couple was formed to remain.

Jessica Cediel and Mack Roesch

Before Chelly Cantú, the Exatlon United States reporter was the beautiful Colombian journalist, model and presenter Jessica Cediel.

In Exatlon United States, Cediel was in charge of making known everything that was not seen in the days of competition in Exatlon United States and that was precisely where she and Mack Roesch, Team Famosos athlete, fell in love.

The relationship was very fast and within months the couple was already engaged, but as they advanced vertiginously, it was likewise that they separated and just showing love on social networks, they starred in a notorious fight for the engagement ring that, according to Mack , Jessica would have refused to return. Today both have their respective partners and seem to have diminished the fights.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories