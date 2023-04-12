Has Twitter ceased to exist? The company merged with an Elon Musk company called X Corp

Twitter as we know it seems to cease to exist. Elon Musk’s plan to turn this platform into his app for multiple operations has begun.

The name of the company (Twitter Inc.) has already disappeared after the merger of the company with a firm called X Corp, in which the owner of Space X and Tesla Motors also appears as the largest shareholder.

Does that mean that Twitter as a social network disappears? No for the moment. But this step of the merger is the beginning of a framework that has been planned since April 2022.

X Corp is headquartered by X Holdings Corp. And a year ago, a group led by Elon Musk registered up to three companies with the same name: Holdings I, Holdings II and Holdings II, according to a review. The Spanish.

In fact, Elon Musk himself warned in October of last year that “buying Twitter is accelerating the creation of X, the app for everything.”

Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2022

More recently, Elon Musk confirms the merger of Twitter Inc. with X Corp in a message that he posted on the morning of this same April 11, in which he only put an X.

What will happen to Twitter in the future?

For now it still works the same way. The CEO of the famous social network continues to insist on promoting the ‘Blue Check’ to continue adding subscribers who pay for an additional service on the platform.

Reports indicate that Elon Musk wants Twitter to be something similar to what WeChat is in China, a service in which, in addition to communicating (similar to WhatsApp), payments can also be made.

“Musk could create a parent structure, similar to Alphabet, where he has all his companies. I don’t see how you can overlay e-commerce or payments on Twitter just when bigger peers like Alphabet and Meta have struggled to become an all-app on the consumer side,” Mandeep Singh, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, explained, according to The financial.