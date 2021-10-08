10/08/2021

On at 18:14 CEST

The partner of the murdered journalist at the Saudi consulate in Turkey, Hatice Cengiz, has exploded against the acquisition of 80% of the Newcastle by the Saudi Public Investmend Fund. The writer has considered the operation as “a disgrace for English football” that “challenge human rights and justice”.

Speaking to Sky News, Cengiz has admitted to being “really sad. I think money is more important than anything in this life.” The fiancée of the ill-fated journalist has appealed to Newcastle players and fans via Twitter: “Hold their owners to account and ask why no one knows where Jamal’s body is “. Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has sold the club for 300 million pounds, making him the richest in the world.

In a matter of a few months, Khashoggi went from having a close relationship with the Saudi regime to being considered a traitor to the country. The denouement, a brutal murder at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, undercover by the Middle East state.

Turkish officials, along with Americans, point to Mohammed bin salman, Saudi crown prince and new owner of Newcastle, as guilty of ordering the execution. For his part, the new owner of the English club denied having any knowledge of the murder before it was perpetrated.

A wave of criticism about the landing of Saudi Arabia in the Premier League

Organizations like international Amnesty have asked the Premier League to “change its owners and presidents policies so that conform to human rights “. In the words of the NGO, “partnering with a team of the highest level is very attractive to improve the brand image of a country or a person with a dubious reputation.”