10/31/2021 at 16:06 CET

Data on infections, hospitalizations and deaths due to Covid-19 remain stable and at low levels.

Waiting to know if we have overcome the pandemic, the Spaniards are gradually regaining control of their lives, internalizing and readapting their habits and old routines to the new reality.

It may interest you: The danger of stress for children and adolescents: it can modify your brain

The result of this return to ‘normality’ is assuming a decrease in stress levels derived from the pandemic.

Specifically, in our country, 75% of those surveyed suffer stress right now, as reflected in the study ‘Cigna 360 Well-being Survey’.

A figure that is 6 points below the percentage registered less than a year ago, 81% in December 2020.

And it is that at that time we were barely leaving the second wave and we were getting into the third because of the Christmas holidays.

A stress pandemic?

A stress pandemic?Before the emergence of Covid-19, the incidence of this problem was even higher than it is today. Thus, in January 2020, 77% of Spaniards acknowledged suffering stress.

“Although the figures provided by our study reflect an improvement, they remain high to the point of showing that we are facing another global pandemic, that of stress. For this reason, in this context of transition, it is crucial to continue working to reduce its psychological effects, ”says María Sánchez, e-Health Medical Manager at Cigna Spain.

And, as Dr. Sánchez explains, we must not lose sight of the fact that “a prolonged exposure to a state of tension has serious consequences for our holistic well-being”, and ends up causing multiple physical, behavioral or emotional disorders such as:

Fatigue Headache Gastrointestinal problems Insomnia Impulsiveness Aggression Nervousness Low self-esteem Lack of attention Frustration Sadness Depression Anxiety

How to cope with stress

How to cope with stressTaking into account this long list of problems that high levels of stress generate in our health, it is important to adopt guidelines from a comprehensive approach.

Only then will it be possible to understand how and why a person reacts in a way, or to which situations they experience negative emotions.

To achieve this, the experts propose six simple and very useful actions when it comes to coping with the many stressors that occur on a day-to-day basis and that, ultimately, have an impact on people’s health and well-being:

Relate to the closest social circle and share concerns. A solid support network serves as one of the fundamental pillars of health.

Because enjoying quality emotional ties generates positive emotions that influence physical and mental well-being.

Therefore, sharing a stressful situation with friends, family or colleagues can be a great relief and offer a new perspective.

Recognize and understand the current reality. Stress can be unnerving. The pent-up pressure can be created by anything, be it from excessive workload or financial concerns.

To avoid this, it is advisable to take a step back and evaluate what is happening, understanding that all the pillars that influence comprehensive health are interconnected (occupational health, family, home, support network, financial health and access to medical care) .

Thus, it will be easier to take charge of the situation and take control of reality.

Convert regular physical exercise. Practicing physical exercise contributes to the release of serotonin, a hormone responsible for stimulating the mood. Acquiring habits of rest at night. Respecting the hours of sleep on a regular basis also allows you to restart the mind and improve the feeling of well-being. Diet rich in vitamin C and omega-3. Food can help fight stress, betting on foods rich in vitamin C, magnesium, calcium and omega-3, which guarantee the release of dopamine and serotonin, hormones that influence the feeling of happiness. See a health professional. mental. Attending coaching sessions with therapists or psychologists is recommended when dealing with possible day-to-day conflicts.

It must be remembered that each person has a different way of feeling and perceiving the environment, so it is essential to learn to manage the emotions that may be generated.

Mental Wellness. It can be useful to carry out activities aimed at reducing stress and anxiety in order to take care of people’s mental health.

But beyond these actions, it is important to bear in mind that the pandemic will evolve and will set new guidelines to follow.

Worldwide, the percentage of people who currently admit to having stress stands at 83%, a very high figure that denotes the importance of continuing to combat this pathology.