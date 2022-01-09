It seems that the break between Karol G Y Anuel AA There is no turning back, because recently the Puerto Rican singer has ignited the networks with rumors of a new conquest: It is about the young artist known as Yailin, the most viral, who recently shared a video where they were very close together at an evening with friends.

And it is that not long ago the fans of the former couple had hopes of a possible reconciliation, after Anuel AA asked Karol G to return with him in full concert, while he tried to revive the romance by dedicating the song to him “23 questions”.

However, now the singer has decided to erase all traces of his relationship with the ‘Bichota’, since he has deleted all the Instagram posts in which he appeared with her and has even stopped following her.

His millions of followers have interpreted this action as a definitive sign that the love story between these two singers has come to an end. But this is not all. This change in the rapper’s networks also coincides with his recent visit to the Dominican Republic, where he was seen accompanied by the young Yailin.

A video released in recent days where they were seen in a romantic plan at the disco The Santa Lounge has fueled rumors of a new courtship, but so far, neither Anuel AA nor Yailin have commented on the speculation.

On the other hand, Karol G has not removed the photos with his ex and continues to keep all the photos and videos in which they appear together, including the last one he published with him during one of his shows in Puerto Rico.

Who is Yailin La Más Viral?

Yailin The Most Viral is a Dominican singer and dancer of urban music of only 21 years old. She was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic into a family of doctors, so she thought about studying medicine before becoming a singer.

At first she started in show business by participating as a dancer in music videos for some artists in her country. It was in this medium that she met people from the industry, who convinced her to lean towards singing.

Among his interpretations, the urban genre stands out, especially the reggaeton and the dembow, with themes like “Booty”, “Rich”, “Something that falls in love” Y “Chata”, each with more than 100,000 views on their YouTube channel.

In 2020 he became a TikTok sensation with the single “Who robs me?”, which he performed with his country’s native singer, Haraca Kiko. A year later, in 2021, he presented the song “Milk tank”.

