In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Active noise cancellation eliminates all outside noises such as engine sounds, conversations or repetitive noises from the street, transportation and offices.

Although the popularity of noise canceling headphones is taken by TWS headphones, if you want better sound quality and also stop hearing outside noises, closed headphones like these Soundcore Life Q30 are a better solution.

These are some of the best active noise canceling headphones you can get right now, especially considering their price. Good sound quality, long battery life and compatible with two Bluetooth devices.

Amazon has lowered the price of these Soundcore Life Q30 to only 57.99 euros, one of its lowest prices in recent months.

Active noise canceling Bluetooth over-ear headphones, transparent sound mode, and 40-hour battery with fast charging.

At ComputerHoy.com we have been able to thoroughly analyze these SoundCore Life Q30s and they have surprised us, especially considering the price.

These headphones offer active noise cancellation, so it will eliminate street noise, conversations, engine noises and those annoying sounds from the outside that prevent you from concentrating.

They are also compatible with hi-fi music thanks to the stable connection with Bluetooth 5.0. It has high-quality 40mm drivers that reach up to 40 kHz in treble and deeper bass.

If you have an Android mobile you will be glad to know that they have NFC. Pairing could not be simpler: bring the mobile closer to one of the sides and it will automatically associate without having to go to any menu.

These are the best sports headphones that you can buy in different price ranges, on sale and that also have free shipping.

Besides noise cancellation, the best thing is that the autonomy of these headphones is up to 40 hours. They even have fast charging so you can use them by connecting them for a few minutes. And if you don’t have anywhere to charge them, you can use an audio cable to continue listening to your favorite music.

We may be talking about the best active noise canceling over-ear headphones on the market. Considering its autonomy, sound characteristics and price, you cannot give more for less.

On Amazon they are temporarily reduced to only 57.99 euros, so you should hurry to get them before they go up in price again.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.