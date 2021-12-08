12/08/2021 at 10:06 CET

Pepa Caballero

The Immaculate Bridge is the prelude to the long-awaited Christmas holidays. Holidays on which Despite decreasing activity, hundreds of companies continue to look for workers and publishing their job offers in Catalonia while waiting to find the ideal profile. Today we have selected opportunities to delivery men, engineers, drivers, clerks, maintenance technicians, dishwashers and electromechanics among others. Are you looking for a job? We help you.

DELIVERY for Lleida

From IMAN Temporing Lleida we are looking for a Delivery person for the province of Lleida.

Requirements:

– Experience as a delivery person.

– Good presence.

– Flexible schedule.

– C + CAP driving license.

To register and more information on the job offer of DEALER / A in Lleida.

INDUSTRIAL CLEANER OPERATOR (GIRONA) for Sant Gregori

Considered a company in the meat sector located in Sant Gregori (Girona), it needs to incorporate 2 industrial cleaners of immediate form.

Hours: 7:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Functions: Cleaning of machinery and work utensils. Use of pressure hose (Karcher).

To register and for more information on the job offer of OPERARIO LIMPIADOR INDUSTRIAL (GIRONA) in Sant Gregori.

AUX. ADMINISTRATIVE for Sant Esteve Sesrovires

From the Iman office in Martorell we are looking for an Administrative Assistant for a client company located in Sant Esteve Sesrovires dedicated to the screen printing and stamping of glass containers.

– Availability of immediate incorporation.

– Driving license and own vehicle.

– Residence close to the job.

– Training of intermediate / superior degree of administrative assistant.

– Basic-medium English.

– Knowledge of office automation (Word, Excel, etc.).

– Minimum experience of 3 years in a similar position.

To register and more information on AUX job offer. ADMINISTRATIVE / A in Sant Esteve Sesrovires.

TRAILER DRIVER for Rubí

From Iman Temporing Rubí we are selecting a Trailer Driver, for a company located in Rubí.

Functions to be carried out: -Driving of a trailer to perform service at the local level and distribution and collection of merchandise.

To register and more information on the job offer for a Trailer Driver in Rubí.

MECHANICAL ELECTRICAL TECHNICIAN (CFGS AUTOMATION AND INDUSTRIAL ROBOTICS) for Rubí

From Iman Temporing Rubí we select Mechanical Electrical Technician to carry out the assembly functions of electrical panels, PLC’s and mechanics.

To register and for more information on a job offer for a Mechanical Electrical Technician (CFGS Automation and Industrial Robotics) in Rubí.

RETRACTABLE TRUCK, MONTORNÉS, POINT OF PRODUCTION for Montornès del Vallès

From the Crit Sabadell office, we are selecting a Carretillero with experience in front and reach trucks.

We require proven experience in front and retractable forklift at least 5 years in a row as well as living near Montornés, driving license and own vehicle to access the polygon and immediate availability.

To register and for more information on the job offer of Retractil Carretillero.Montornés.Punta de production in Montornès del Vallès.

ADMINISTRATIVE WITH EXCEL for Barcelona

From Crit Interim ETT Barcelona we are selecting administrative staff with knowledge of excel and good management of computer systems.

The functions that you are going to perform will be: Loading alpha numeric data and control of the information generated.

The schedule is part-time, with the possibility of extending it until December 22.

To register and more information on an Administrative job offer with Excel in Barcelona.

WAITER IN NIGHT SHIFT WAREHOUSE for Montcada i Reixac

An important company related to the hospitality sector, and located in the vicinity of Montcada i Reixach, it needs to urgently incorporate a warehouse valet on night shift.

Its main functions will be to prepare the orders, and load the transports that are going to leave the next day.

To register and for more information on the job offer for a Night Shift Warehouse Manager in Montcada i Reixac.

INDUSTRIAL ENGINEER IN BARCELONA (COMMERCIAL AREA)

From the Crit Group we are selecting for a world leading company in the design, manufacture and application of carbon and ceramic solutions a profile of Industrial Engineer, in the commercial area, to develop innovative processes and provide solutions to clients. In addition to organization, production planning, costs, times and productive improvements. He will report directly to the Director of Operations.

To register and for more information on the job offer for an Industrial Engineer in Barcelona (Commercial Area).

PLATE CLEANER – IMMEDIATE INCORPORATION for Barcelona

Do you have experience working in 4 and 5 star hotels as a dishwasher and would you like to have an opportunity to continue growing in the hotel business? This is your chance!

We need to incorporate for important 4 star superior hotel, a dishwasher to cover service night.

Whoever occupies this position will be in charge of meeting the demand for events or banquets.

To register and more information on the job offer for Dishwasher – Immediate incorporation in Barcelona.

TIG WELDER – MULTIPURPOSE MOUNTING for Castellbisbal

We are looking for a multipurpose workshop operator for the assembly of structures, glass, metalwork, false ceilings, plumbing, electricity, painting.

The candidate must be versatile, dynamic and flexible, capable of carrying out other tasks and must demonstrate the desire to learn new tasks and work as a team

To register and for more information on the job offer of TIG WELDING – POLIVALENT ASSEMBLER in Castellbisbal.

AFTERNOON SERVICE TECHNICIAN for Santa Perpètua de Mogoda

From Marlex Human Capital we are collaborating with an important company dedicated to the sale and repair of electric motors and drives. Currently the company needs to incorporate a Maintenance Technician for the Santa Perpétua area.

To register and for more information on the job offer for an AFTERNOON SHIFT MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda.

WAITER / A QUIRÓNSALUD BARCELONA – 20 H / S

We select a waitress / or 20 hours a week for our Hospital QuirónSalud Barcelona.

Among your main responsibilities will be:

-Customer Support.

-Service at the bar and at the table.

-Taking orders.

-Breakfast services.

-Collection in box.

Is required:

-Minimum 1 year of experience.

-Possibility of immediate incorporation, make rotating shifts morning-afternoon and work on weekends.

-Organized person with communication skills.

To register and more information on the job offer of QuirónSalud Barcelona Waiter / Waitress – 20 h / s.