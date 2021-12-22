12/22/2021 at 11:31 am CET

Drafting

The Royal Theater of Madrid is this Tuesday, December 22, the center of illusion since, like every year, it is the headquarters of the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw 2021. The draw lasts around four hours and can be followed live so as not to miss any of the prizes.

Also, in this link you can check in real time, at the same time that the children of the San Ildefonso school sing their traditional ‘thousand eurooos’, Yes your numbers have been awarded.

If your tickets do not match any of the important prizes that are distributed in the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw, do not worry, because you still have the opportunity to get a ‘pinch’ with the combinations that make up the stones.

The awards

In the 2021 Christmas Lottery a total of 2,408 million euros are distributed in prizes, the same amount as the previous year, and the winners of El Gordo, undoubtedly the jewel in the crown every December 22, receive 400,000 euros per tenth.

At around 7:30 a.m. the doors of the Teatro Real were opened to allow entry to the accredited media, the boys and girls of the San Ildefonso Residence-Boarding School in Madrid, the traditional ones in charge of distributing luck, and the staff involved in holding the draw. This year the public has returned to the stalls, although with reduced capacity due to security in the face of covid-19. For the first time since the start of the coronavirus crisis they have returned Christmas costumes to the stalls of the Royal Theater of Madrid.