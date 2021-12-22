In the event that you have not made the purchase for this Christmas yet, you will be interested to know which supermarkets bring food home more affordably.

When you go to make the purchase in person there are many factors influencing the decision of which supermarket to go to: the proximity, the quality of the products, how comfortable the establishments are, the people there are, the queues, the prices … But if you are going to make the purchase online price is usually the main reason when choosing.

The food offer is very wide and there are supermarkets of all types that compete to attract the attention of the consumer. From those that take it in just 15 minutes to those that are growing the most this last year, but which are the cheapest?

In El Diario they launched the ConsumoClaro Observatory, which is in charge of carrying out this type of study and have investigated which are the cheapest online supermarkets at this time. The differences in price may be surprising.

With the coronavirus pandemic there was a significant increase in online shopping and almost all supermarkets have opted for this business route, but this does not mean that they have kept the attention of consumers. There are big differences in price that can change the habits of customers.

To make the comparison, in the study of the ConsumptionClaro Observatory they have prepared a purchase with non-seasonal products that may be interesting for the next dates: meat, poultry, fish, fruits, vegetables, legumes …

With a closed list of products, they have checked how much it would cost to make the purchase in supermarkets that offer online shopping and Mercadona has been the cheapest option with a price of 70.78 euros in total.

Mercadona has been followed by two alternatives that are not so well known, at least in terms of online sales: Bonpreu (71.49 euros) and Alcampo (72.24 euros).

Talking about the most expensive option, this has been Caprabo with a marked difference with respect to the most affordable: 97.56 euros.

So now you know, these are the most prominent results, although also there is a factor that cannot be measured and that remains in the perception of each one: if the meat or fish, for example, are of the quality that the consumer demands. That is already the decision of each client.