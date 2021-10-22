10/22/2021 at 9:05 AM CEST

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz scored the first goal in the 2021/22 edition against Malmö on matchday three of the Champions League group stage. The British thrashed the Swedish team and remain in second position six points out of nine possible, three points behind Juventus. Christensen and Jorginho, twice, completed the win.

The German, who arrived last summer from Bayer Leverkusen for 80 million euros, He has the absolute confidence of the coach, Thomas Tuchel, and his incidence since he arrived is total: he has scored 11 goals and has distributed 10 assists in 56 games. This season, the midfielder has scored two goals and one assist to keep the London team at the top of the Premier League.

6 – No Chelsea player has scored more times for the club under Thomas Tuchel in all competitions than Kai Havertz (6, level with Mount). Counterpart. – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2021

The Teutonic international is the player who has scored the most goals under Thomas Tuchel in his time at Stamford Bridge with a total of six goals, the same record as Mason Mount.. His great performance at the BayArena caught the attention of Chelsea’s sports management and He ended up in London at just 21 years old and after registering 46 goals and 25 assists in Germany.

Chelsea, favorites for the title this season

The reigning champion and super champion of Europe has started the 2021/22 season in the same way he finished last: showing absolute authority in both British and European football. He has only lost two games so far this season (against Juventus in the Champions League and against Manchester City in the Premier League) and has eight wins and two draws.

The arrival of Romelu Lukaku this summer has raised the competitive ceiling of the team and is one of the great contenders for all titles this year. In Premier League he is in the round with Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool, while in the Champions League it does so with Manchester City (the team they defeated in the final last edition), PSG and Bayern.