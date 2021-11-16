In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The small speaker with the Google assistant is very useful for controlling smart home products

Having a voice assistant in your home is very useful and you can find a multitude of uses, especially when you bet everything on the connected home with products such as plugs or smart bulbs.

Speakers like Google Nest Mini, which takes up little space, sounds good enough to play music and answers you with your general questions by searching the internet.

Thanks to the pre-Black Friday offers you can now get a Google Nest Mini for only 17.99 euros in PcComponentes. One of the best offers that you will find in a long time and that is ahead of the Black Friday discounts.

Google Nest Mini is Google’s second-generation smart speaker. With a more powerful processor, a third microphone, and 40% more powerful bass than its predecessor. It can also be hung on the wall.

Another store that has also lowered it is MediaMarkt, where you can already find a listing for only 18 euros with less than 2 euros of shipping costs.

Voice commands “OK, Google” can help you accomplish many tasks. If you have light bulbs, speakers, screens, Smart TVs, plugs or practically any connected product in the home, it will surely be compatible with the Google assistant.

You can also ask questions of all kinds and if it is not able to find the specific answer, it will send you a notification to your mobile so that you can search the internet.

Other functions of Nest mini is the speaker to play music or podcast. It is compatible with practically the major music platforms, such as Spotify and YouTube Music.

It is also compatible with many podcast applications to listen to your favorite shows.

The truth is that paying less than 18 euros for this little speaker is a real bargain.

It can be perfect for controlling all those smart bulbs you have bought or to start having a smarter home.

