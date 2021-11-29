The oldest saying in history could be much more correct than at first thought, since new research has shown the great changes that come after being a mother.

It is clear that having children changes your life. For many reasons. But beyond the undeniable fact that bringing a living being into the world entails a responsibility and obligations that change your life forever, there are other changes that we did not have.

These are physical changes, and more specifically brain changes, since according to studies the mother’s brain changes during pregnancy to better adapt to the task that is to come.

It is often said that pregnant women are clueless, and psychology experts at the University of Denver speak about these, since During this period, the brain has been shown to enlarge and change to prepare for motherhood.

It has also been discovered that there are measurable changes in specific areas of your brain, especially in areas that have to do with the so-called reward circuit, which makes women feel motivated to respond to the baby’s call (even though it is late in the morning).

Just as there are modifications in brain areas related to emotional regulation, such as the amygdala and the anterior cingulate cortex, which allow mothers to regulate their own distress at the baby’s crying.

In addition, there are modifications in six different regions related to empathy, which helps mothers understand what their babies may be feeling.

And it does not end here, but also mothers gain a brain plasticity that was thought to only occur when we are children.

Brain plasticity or neuroplasticity is the process by which our brain reorganizes and modifies its neural network in response to external or internal changes or factors. And there is evidence to show that raising a child causes changes in the brain.

Yes indeed, This plasticity also occurs in the parents, who seem to be also biologically prepared to be the caretakers of their children, falling down the myth that upbringing is only a woman’s business.

Finally, the cases studied showed that being a mother helps to have a younger brain for years, although the difference is small.