

All Honolulu parks were closed since Monday and four shelters were opened.

Photo: Eugene Tanner / . / .

Torrential rains in Hawaii have devastated parts of the state, with houses flooded, roads blocked by landslides and water., as well as power outages on some of its islands.

These disastrous results in the state come from a seasonal storm system known as the Kona Iow, which dumped more than a foot of rain in some areas from Sunday night through Tuesday.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to at least 47 calls related to the storm as of Monday afternoon., including damaged roofs, downed trees and arcing power lines, a fire official said at a dam conference.

In addition, floods were reported on homes and requests for assistance with rescues and vehicle evacuations, The Weather Channel reported.

Through a video on social networks this morning, a torrential rain was shown in Waikiki, a famous Honolulu neighborhood.

Following these torrential rains, David Ige, Governor of Hawaii, He declared from his Twitter account that the state will extend its state of emergency until at least Friday.

“The emergency declaration allows the state to use funds to support state and county efforts to provide rapid and efficient relief from suffering, damage and loss caused by flooding and other effects of heavy rains,” Ige reported.

I’ve just signed an emergency declaration for the entire State of Hawaiʻi as heavy rains from a Kona Low weather system are anticipated to continue to cause flooding and damage to public and private property. – Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) December 7, 2021

As a consequence of the state of emergency, four shelters have opened since Monday night around the island of Oahu; in addition, all Honolulu parks, plus its zoo and schools have been closed since MondayWhile three schools on Oahu and one on Maui were closed Tuesday, according to the Hawaii Department of Education.

On electricity, about 5,000 customers were without power Tuesday afternoon, and more than half of them were from Maui County, Poweroutage.us said.

“South Maui was hit especially hard by major flooding, while other areas are dealing with downed trees, storm debris, downed power lines and other hazards.“Said Maui County Mayor Miachael Victorino in statements collected by Maui News.

With information from The Weather Channel

You may also like:

• Environment: the country that is preparing for its possible disappearance

• Hawaii in a state of emergency due to potentially “catastrophic” floods

• Hawaii expects 12 inches of snow this weekend and Denver stars in historic absence of winter weather