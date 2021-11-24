Little by little, the fourth phase of the Marvel universe begins to reveal the new characters that will take over the franchise after farewell to the original Avengers. The most recent addition is Maya López, aka Echo, who debuts at the end of the second episode of Hawkeye – 87%. Regarding her presentation on the show, actress Alaqua Cox talks about the importance of deaf representation in the series.

In an interview with Digital Spy, the actress Alaqua cox talked about how excited she is to be Marvel’s second deaf superhero. She explained that people with hearing disabilities want to see characters like them on television and in movies and that is why she is eager for fans to meet Maya during episodes of Hawkeye, in which he debuted in a short scene at the end of today’s double premiere. His words:

The deaf community is very supportive of this show because they want to see other deaf people being played in deaf roles. Most of the time it is the listeners who are left with these papers, but finally the authentic representation has arrived. I’m excited about it and so is everyone.

What Cox says is no small matter. Often, characters with disabilities are played by actors who do not have them and this implies that these job opportunities are out of the reach of actors who do live with them. On the show, Cox appears at the end of the second episode as part of the Tracksuit Mafia, a group of hooligans seeking revenge against Hawkeye.

Cox is the second deaf actress to play such a role in the MCU. The first was Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, one of the members of Eternals – 58%, a film that was released just a few weeks ago. This character does not have a sense of hearing, but he can perceive the vibrations of the air and thus understand what his companions are saying. Equally, that allows him to better accommodate his super speed, his signature power.

As for Maya López, her ability allows her to copy any movement of her opponent. The actress believes this reflects the visual agility that deaf people have. That is why his alias is Echo. Cox’s performance must have impressed the studio executives as, even before the series was released, they decided to give him his own show, which is in development and is named after him.

Most likely we will finally see Echo in action until next week with the third episode of Hawkeye – 87%, program consisting of six in total. His show does not have a release date yet, but it is possible to imagine that we will not have to wait more than a year to see it also on Disney Plus. It is also not known if we will be able to see it in other films or series of the franchise until then.

