Marvel managed to keep its followers aware of its universe thanks to the series that it premiered exclusively on Disney +. While we waited for the Black Widow premieres – 87%, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% and Eternals – 58%, the brand focused on promoting WandaVision – 95%, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, Loki – 96% and What If …? – 84%, and now that we are about to close the year Hawkeye will seek the same success among the public. The series starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld will serve to introduce a new heroine for Phase 4 who in turn seeks to highlight a different generation now that most of the original Avengers have retired.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Hawkeye was always a somewhat neglected character in the movies. His cameo in Thor – 77% thrilled connoisseurs, but his performance in The Avengers – 92% left the majority dissatisfied, as they followed a well-known and exploited pattern that did not allow us to learn more about their history. With Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75% sought to solve this, by presenting their family and what they are really fighting for. In Avengers: Endgame – 95% saw a very dark part after losing all their loved ones in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%. Clint managed to connect better with the public in these last installments, as it was also clearer the close relationship he had with Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and what it meant having to lose her for a greater good.

The Disney + series will explore one more evolution, where the hero ends up allying with Kate Bishop, played by Steinfeld, and who in the comics keeps the title of Hawkeye, being the third to carry it and the first woman to do so. The first preview showed us a somewhat clumsy Bishop, but very spirited in her mission and willing to learn. Although the show is not expected to be that dark, it will talk about the consequences that Clint Barton will have to deal with after serving as Ronin for years.

The story is set in the Christmas season, which, beyond fitting with its release date, is because Clint’s character will seek to close cycles of his violent past in order to return to his family for the most important holiday of the year. The first images seem to show a somewhat more relaxed and familiar plot than the other series of the company, but if we are facing the farewell of this hero, the idea can work very well to imply that he is capable of getting rid of what marked him as negative way to lead a normal life with his wife and children.

You may also like: Hawkeye: Vincent D’Onofrio again suggests returning as Kingpin in the Disney Plus series

The series has many expectations to fulfill, especially since it is expected the return of Florence Pugh, now as the new Black Widow, and the introduction of Maya Lopez, aka Echo, played by Alaqua Cox, who is also developing a spin-off. off. After a long wait, we finally have the first reactions to the series, how does it rank among the rest of this year’s titles?

#Hawkeye starts off with a really cool sequence that is super rewarding for veteran MCU fans. I loved. Hailee Steinfeld, is a great and energetic Kate Bishop. Great new addition that hits the mark! The future of Kate and Clint dynamics looks really fun. I watched 2 episodes, I want 3!

#Hawkeye opens on a really cool sequence that is super rewarding for long time MCU fans. I loved it. Hailee Steinfeld is a great, energized Kate Bishop. Great new addition who hits the mark! The future for Kate & Clint’s dynamic seems really, really fun. Watched 2 eps, want 3! pic.twitter.com/BzBsuc5XmC – BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 11, 2021

I’m happy to report that #Hawkeye was everything I wanted it to be! I got to watch the first two episodes and despite my (very high) expectations, it managed to immediately enchant me.

I am delighted to report that #Hawkeye was everything I wanted it to be! I got to see the first two episodes, and despite my (very high) expectations, it managed to charm me right off my feet. – Meagan Damore (@metathor) November 11, 2021

I really enjoyed every second of the first two episodes of #Hawkeye. Plus, I already love the dynamic between Clint Barton and Kate Bishop. Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld work very well together, creating a fun and entertaining new series. There is also a lot of heart, which I loved.

I truly enjoyed every second of # Hawkeye’s first two episodes. Plus, I already adore the dynamic between Clint Barton & Kate Bishop. @JeremyRenner and @HaileeSteinfeld work so well together, creating a fun & entertaining new series. There’s also a lot of heart, which I loved. 💜 pic.twitter.com/o26MKsohrT – Sophia Soto (@ srsoto26) November 11, 2021

Disney and Marvel have a real win on their hands with Hawkeye. Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner have incredible chemistry together. This is easily the most light-hearted and funniest of the Marvel shows on Disney +.

Disney and Marvel have a real hit on their hands with @hawkeyeofficial. Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner have unbelievable chemistry together. This is easily the most light-hearted and funny of the Disney + Marvel shows. #Hawkeye #MarvelStudios #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/tZzaym0CD8 – Hunter Bolding (@HunterBolding) November 11, 2021

Hawkeye is PERFECT. 15 minutes and I was a mess. It feels like the most MCU show in action and history. Great performance from Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld is AMAZING) but also the show Clint deserves. SO MANY CONNECTIONS WITH COMICS! Avengers musical in real life, please.

Hawkeye is PERFECT. 15 minutes in & I was a sobbing mess. Feels the most MCU of the Marvel shows with action & story. Great Kate Bishop introduction (@HaileeSteinfeld is AMAZING) but also the show Clint deserves. I’M MANY COMIC NODS! Avengers musical in real life, please. #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/vW6uv4jOay – Tessa Smith – Mama’s Geeky (@MamasGeeky) November 11, 2021

The first 2 episodes of #Hawkeye are a great introduction and somewhat refreshing. It was really nice to see a small-scale MCU story that reminded me of the good things about Marvel Netflix. Hailee Steinfeld shines as Kate Bishop and immediately takes the role her own. Excited for the rest!

First 2 episodes of #Hawkeye are a great introduction and somewhat refreshing. Was really enjoyable to see a small scale MCU story that reminded me of the good Marvel Netflix stuff Hailee Steinfeld shines as Kate Bishop & immediately makes the role her own. Excited for the rest! pic.twitter.com/vORI9q9e8m – Jacob (@JacobDFilm) November 11, 2021

#Hawkeye is great! I love the Christmas theme, and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop is 10/10, the dynamic between her and Clint is so much fun too. We look forward to more!

#Hawkeye is great! Love the Christmassy theme, and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop is 10/10 🏹 the dynamic between her and Clint is lots of fun, too. Looking forward to more !! pic.twitter.com/wMiurPO91i – Molly Edwards (@ mollycaroline7) November 11, 2021

#Hawkeye is a classic Marvel action-adventure comedy. He leans heavily towards the joy of Christmas and the idea of ​​family. #HaileeSteinfeld absolutely steals the show and owns the screen.

#Hawkeye is classic Marvel action-adventure comedy. It leans in heavily to the joy of Christmas and the idea of ​​family. #HaileeSteinfeld absolutely steals the show and owns the screen. pic.twitter.com/l88vdiuZmR – 👻 Neil Vagg 🎃 (@neilvagg) November 11, 2021

#Hawkeye is phenomenal, the most fun I’ve had watching a #Marvel show all year! Jeremy Renner finally gets the perfect showcase and is a complete badass, while Hailee Steinfeld is effortlessly charming as #KateBishop. Probably my new favorite addition to the MCU.

#Hawkeye is freaking phenomenal, most fun I’ve had watching a #Marvel show all year! @JeremyRenner finally gets the perfect showcase and is a complete badass while @HaileeSteinfeld is effortlessly charming as #KateBishop. Probably my favorite new addition to the MCU. pic.twitter.com/CWQmEugXLf – Rohan Patel (@ KingPatel7) November 11, 2021

Hawkeye is good, Christmas fun. It feels like the least ambitious of the MCU series so far (obviously that could change after 2 episodes). It reminds me a bit of Netflix series. Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop is a delight and I can’t wait until she meets Yelena de Pugh. #Hawkeye

Hawkeye is good, Christmasy fun. It does feel the least ambitious of the MCU series thus far (obviously that could change after 2 episodes). Reminds me a bit of the Netflix series. Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop is a treat and I can’t wait until she meets Pugh’s Yelena. #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/NcroguuQgK – Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) November 11, 2021

The MCU is planning something very big with the arrival of a new generation of heroes that ranges from the most earthly problem to cosmic entities and travel through multiverses. Spider-Man: No Road Home will surely clear up a few points to make way for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the eventual arrival of Kang (Jonathan Majors) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, who is shaping up to be one of the most interesting villains in the franchise. As for series, during 2022 we can expect titles such as Moon knight, with Oscar Isaac; She-hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany; Ms. Marvel and Secret invasion. We also have confirmed second seasons for What If ..? and LokiAlthough it is not known if the latter will also arrive next year or we will have to wait a little longer.

Do not leave without reading: Rumor: Echo spin-off could be used to reintegrate part of Daredevil’s cast into the MCU