There are times when movies are very successful and many people see them, but not all of those views are legal; It is well known that piracy exists on the Internet and, despite the many efforts that are put into curbing it, it seems an impossible task. Now it was the turn of the movie Venom: Carnage Freed – 45%, and the Hawkeye series – 87%.

You may also like: Hawkeye: fans say new episode confirmed Kingpin

Venom: Carnage Freed is the sequel to Venom – 35%, from 2018, and tells the adventures of Eddie Brock when he accidentally gives rise to a very dangerous symbiote, which is under the control of a criminal. The film was a box office success, grossing US $ 209.7 at the local box office (United States and Canada), and US $ 260 million in the rest of the world, for a total of US $ 469.8 million.

HawkeyeOn the other hand, it just premiered on Disney Plus last week, and it was the most watched series in more than half of the countries where the streaming platform is available. Now, according to Deadline (via Comic Book), both productions were in the first places of the most pirated. Venom: Carnage Freed It was the most pirated feature film, above the others that occupy the first places on the list such as Red Alert – 63%, from Netflix; Dune – 75%, from HBO Max; Black Widow – 87% from Disney Plus; and Finch – 73%, from Apple TV +.

As for series, HawkeyeDisney Plus’ topped the infamous list, where we also found The Wheel of Time – 57%, from Amazon Prime Video; Star Trek: Discovery – 90%, from Paramount +; Arcane – 100%, from Netflix; and The Beatles: Get Back, from Disney Plus. These data correspond to November 22 to November 28.

Also read: Spider-Man: No Way Home | Ticket presale is the most successful since Avengers: Endgame

From Venom: Carnage Freed You can’t say it’s a good movie, but at least it garnered attention and entertained audiences enough to become a box office hit. The best superhero movies this year were Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, Black Widow – 87%, The Suicide Squad – 91% and Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%. It remains to be seen if Spider-Man: No Road Home convinces critics and fans, while we find out, it is already breaking records in ticket presale, especially since the rumors about the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are very strong. . For more information, you can watch this video.

Hawkeye It has not been a huge audience success when compared to the other Marvel series on Disney Plus like WandaVision – 95%, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% and Loki – 96%, but their numbers have not been on the ground either, and in social networks it has been in trend, especially today due to the presumed confirmation that we will have Vincent D’Onofrio back as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, character the one who gave life in all three seasons of Daredevil – 93%.

Movies and superhero series are in good health, and despite predictions that the subgenre will go out of style, at the moment its end is not near. Among the film productions few compare in popularity with those of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a franchise that, due to its number and variety of characters, as well as its inexhaustible source of new stories (comics), became the highest grossing of all time, above Star Wars and Harry Potter.

From 2015 to 2019 the series and the movie studio had no relationship, and as much as television productions wanted to be consistent with the Marvel Studios films, the latter largely ignored what was happening in the series. Now that Marvel Studios has taken control of the shows, we have cinema-quality productions like WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye.

Don’t leave without reading: Spider-Man: No Way Home | New classification reveals it will be very violent and dark