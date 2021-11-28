This year has been fundamental for the development of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because leaving aside its film premieres – which were delayed due to the pandemic and capacity restrictions -, its arrival in the television series format was a great novelty that caught the attention of hundreds of fans around the world. Inaugurating this new phase with WandaVision – 95%, the viewer witnessed what the protagonist had to face after her loss in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%.

Then Falcon and the Winter Soldier would arrive – 97% opening a window into life and the gaps superheroes face by bringing back other important characters to the franchise; with the return of Loki – 96% began to play with what, without a doubt, will be the most important and discussed topic among MCU fans, which are the timelines, the character variants, as well as the unleashing of the multiverse.

What If …? – 84%, although not precisely connected with what has happened in previous films, propose a different vision of each character with certain twists that would change the course of the whole story. Now it’s Hawkeye’s turn – 87%, one of the least explored characters in movies since his first appearance in Thor – 77% up Avengers: Infinity War where a small part of his private life is shown.

But Jeremy Renner does not arrive alone in this new adventure, now he has a new partner named Kate Beshop who has the same abilities as him and his origin has a fairly close relationship with the battle in New York of The Avengers – 92%. For those who have followed this franchise since its inception, this is a great opportunity for Clint Barton to get the place he deserves among the characters and the response from the audience has been quite positive.

According to what Flix Patrol reports, in its premiere during the Thanksgiving celebration launching two episodes together, it had a significant reach within 39 countries where it reached the first place in the list of the most watched programs on Disney Plus during your first 24 hours broadcasting. Getting these numbers is a good thing for the series, but not great considering that the digital platform is available across 60 countries.

In nine other territories, the series co-starring Hailee Steinfeld remains in second place on the list, remaining below The Simpsons, which, in its recent arrival at Disney, has begun to establish itself, which is not surprising if we recognize the impact that has achieved throughout all these years. We still have to wait for the surprises that come in the next four remaining episodes and how they will influence the next films in the franchise.

Although this story has a flashback that puts the viewer in context of who young Bishop is and everything behind Barton’s life, the main events unfold after Avengers: Endgame – 95%; In addition, we must wait for the arrival of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). Until now we know that your connection with Hawkeye is the death of Natasha Romanof (Scarlett Johansson) thanks to the post-credits scene of Black Widow – 87%.