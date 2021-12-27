Hawkeye – 87% premiered its final chapter a few days ago and social networks were filled with many reactions. One of the topics addressed was the post-credits scene, something that everyone expected but that gave the public something completely different than usual. Rhys thomas, director of the series, shared with Collider his opinion on those final minutes and assured that that concluding part confused him a lot, even left him dissatisfied and worried about the reaction that the fans would have. Read on for all the details.

The post-credits scene of Hawkeye is an extension of Rogers, the famous musical based on the Avengers that Marvel Studios included in fiction. With the enormous acceptance and popularity that these productions have on Broadway, it was obvious that the idea would sooner or later appear on the stage. The end of Hawkeye includes an extended version of the main number in all its glory, however, this was something that fans were not expecting. Thomas shares his initial thoughts on Marvel Studios’ decision to add the song and not another house in the post-credits moment:

I was not aware. It wasn’t planned that this was the way it was going to close. Actually, I was a bit in the dark too. I was curious, something like: ‘Will this space be reserved to put something else?’ It’s the tradition that Marvel is known for. I was waiting for what was going to be. Yeah, they made the decision to put the musical at the end there, which honestly left me a bit conflicted because, as a fan, I say, ‘People want to see something, they want to know what comes next. Is this going to disappoint you? ‘

The director explains that Marvel Studios wanted to give a happy twist to the conclusion of Hawkeye, which was already a bit cloudy by itself. The Rogers number is an invitation to celebrate this month’s special season.

To be fair again, for the team, it’s like, no, no, no, it’s Christmas, it’s light. We have so much blood in this episode, it’s fun. It’s a fun twist at the end and it’s a good way to fire people. This is how it happened and in terms of what it was, that was part of it all. Obviously, when we shot it for the first chapter, we shot it all. But obviously, for that episode, the focus was Jeremy and not so much the performance.

The post-credits scenes of Marvel Studios have always been characterized as sources of clues about the characters or situations that are to come in the MCU. Seen at the end of Hawkeye It does not include anything new or surprising but at least it is a way to end the adventure in a special way, with the Christmas spirit at full blast and good thoughts for tomorrow. Neglect Marvel fans, the darkness will come later and will be almost irrepressible for the characters who will face it.

The next Marvel Studios title is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a journey in which we will see the Supreme Sorcerer fight forces perhaps too great for him. It has been a long road since the pandemic forever changed the plans of all of Hollywood, but the minds behind the MCU are very well prepared for the future and 2022 will turn out to be another great year for superhero cinema, the most successful of our times. .

