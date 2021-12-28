Hawkeye – 87% finished their cycle on Disney Plus a few days ago and although the public was not particularly delighted with some creative decisions, they did appreciate the return of Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin. Through new information provided by Variety it is revealed that this character was not going to be the main antagonist of the series and that the original plans were something different. The director of the series shares some statements in which he offers deep details about the section.

Marvel Studios has done very well in recent months, both on the small screen and on the big one. Although 2020 was a lousy year for its products, in the present it has once again demonstrated why it is above the Hollywood industry; their series and superhero movies have the best consumer numbers, global collections that make other studios die of envy, and promises for the future that will surely bring them more and better profits. With Hawkeye They returned to the domain of weekly trends and Kingpin was one of their most powerful impulses, but things weren’t going to play out this way. Rhys thomas, the series director:

Kingpin wasn’t considered when I started the series, but I feel like his presence was never far away. We were always circling each other [antagonista]But there was a time when a Marvel executive came up and said, ‘You know, this is what we’re going to do about it.

Thomas offered some other statements about Marvel Studios products that have been seen in recent days. He claims he was not aware of the encounter between Peter Parker and Matt Murdock observed in Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92%, but who admire the monumental work done by the company in keeping its deepest secrets well guarded.

As for a bigger plan and the crossover with Spider-Man: No Way Home, I didn’t know they would do that. They do a wonderful job at Marvel of keeping everyone pretty isolated, and I think they do it for their own safety. People seem to assume that there is this room where everything is planned, but no, they keep you focused on your own project and only give you the information that they feel they need to give you.

However, Hawkeye has left on the air the return of Yelena Belova and Kate Bishop, young characters who, like Clint and Natasha, will surely become great friends, even joining forces for the rumored Young Avengers. Marvel Studios has huge plans for the young characters who are entering the MCU through small but forceful interventions, setting the table for superior adventures that will span the next few years of storytelling.

Some wonder to what extent the Marvel Cinematic Universe will expand and if one day we will see the decline of superhero cinema, giving way to other proposals to achieve success in theaters. Everything ends sooner or later, so it will be very interesting to watch the end of the MCU and the accumulated cultural impact it has had all these years.

The next product from Marvel Studios is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a film in which we will see the powerful supreme sorcerer return in an interdimensional adventure that could demand the payment of his own life. It opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.

