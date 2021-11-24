Hawkeye – 80% is the next product Marvel Studios will launch on Disney Plus, a highly anticipated series that will feature Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in the starring roles. Rhys Thomas is serving as a director and executive producer, so his position has put enough responsibility and pressure on his life. During a recent interview with Cinema Blend, Thomas says that working on the MCU is fun but that he is actually terrified of fans due to their expectations and obsession with details.

The Hawkeye series will take place two years after the events observed in Avengers: Endgame – 95% and boy is it generating tons of hype among the fans. Although we cannot say that Barton is one of the most popular Avengers, the arrival of Kate Bishop, played by Hailee steinfeld, is what is giving her that boost that will surely lead her to total success on the Disney platform. For his part, the director and executive producer has some thoughts on MCU fans:

You know it’s scary because you see how aware people are and how much attention to detail they have, but it’s also exciting to know that people take it so seriously.

Like most series that Marvel Studios has released on Disney Plus, Hawkeye It is intended as a product of a single season, a kind of goodbye for Barton and Kate’s triumphant entry into the MCU, a character who will definitely join the Avengers in the future, possibly as part of the Young Avengers. Tomorrow looks bright for the heroes of Marvel Studios and their ranks are drawn by the beautiful and deadly archer in purple outfits that everyone has been waiting for. You can read the synopsis of the series below:

Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a superhero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail much more than the holiday spirit.

Marvel Studios still has many, many projects ahead of it. One of them is Spider-Man: No Road Home, the Spider-Man movie that has social networks on its head due to the surprising number of villains that we will see, without forgetting the rumors about the appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield like their respective incarnations of Spider-Man. Although Sony and Marvel Studios have not shown the actors in trailers, fans are 95% sure that we will see them team up with Tom Holland to fight the new evils. Ticket presale at Cinépolis begins on November 29 and opens in theaters on December 17.

Other films really awaited by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The last one confirmed the end of filming just today but we will have to wait a little longer to see the final product on the big screen. It is clear that Marvel Studios still has many superhero stories to tell and that, when it no longer has more, it will invent some new ones to continue giving way to the extensive saga. Will we ever see a reboot for the entire MCU?

Like its sister series, Disney Plus will premiere the episodes of Hawkeye on a weekly basis to maintain public interest for several weeks. It opens on November 24.

