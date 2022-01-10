Beware SPOILERS!* This news reveals details of the end of ‘Hawkeye’.

The new Marvel Cinematic Universe series centered on Kate Bishop and Clint Barton has come to an end. ‘Hawkeye’ premiered its sixth and final episode recently, ending with an unexpected revelation involving Clint’s wife, Laura Barton. Turns out that Barton is actually a SHIELD agent, more specifically Agent 19, aka Mockingbird.

It is a revelation that will bring a tail in the MCU, but it has had a perhaps unexpected consequence for Marvel Studios: has caused the campaign to resurrect ‘Agents of SHIELD’ to become a trend again. This Wednesday the hashtag #SaveAgentsofSHIELD was a “trending topic” again.

I love how the #AgentsofSHIELD fandom is still alive after the show is finished for more than a year now

also #KeepMarvelTVCanon #SaveAgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/he0YqFFEgi ? nic? (@skyezorel) January 5, 2022

“I love that the ‘Agents of SHIELD’ fandom is still alive over a year after the series ended. Plus, let’s make Marvel television canon.”

I’m joining in the Wordwide #SaveAgentsOfShield thing today. Not because it needs to come back (tho a Disney + special would be ??) But because the actors crafted incredible characters who deserve the same chance to pop up in the #MCU multiverse as others are getting right now. pic.twitter.com/RG52wq4FXm ? Dan (@DJohnBrown) January 5, 2022

“I’m joining the worldwide event to save ‘Agents of SHIELD’ today. Not because I need to go back (although a special on Disney + would be nice). But because the actors created incredible characters that deserve the same opportunity to appear in the UCM multiverse as others. They are doing”.

#AgentsofSHIELD let’s keep it trending #saveagentsofshield pic.twitter.com/lRedEUUJTr ? Jack Kelly (@ 0148jackkelly) January 5, 2022

“Let’s keep this trending.”

Why? Well, basically for two reasons. The first is that Characters from the Marvel series have begun to make an appearance in MCU titles, such as Daredevil in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and Wilson Fisk in ‘Hawkeye’. The other is that ‘Agents of SHIELD’ already had its own Mockinbird, and a much loved one.

Adrianne Palicki played Bobbi Morse, aka Mockingbird, on the ABC series (available in full on Disney +). A character so applauded that the network tried to create a spin-off starring her and her ex-husband Lance Hunter (Nick Blood), a series titled ‘Marvel’s Most Wanted’ whose pilot did not receive a green light. Now that the MCU has introduced the “official” Mockingbird, fans of ‘Agents of SHIELD’ want the character to have a place within the multiverse that the House of Ideas franchise is developing on the big and small screen.

Deadline has contacted one of the protagonists of the series, Ming-Na Wen, who has been very enthusiastic about the reborn passion of the fans. “I love that our small fan base is growing more and more, because I think people are starting to review all the episodes and realize what a wonderful series it was, and I love the fans and their reactions,” he commented. About a possible return of the characters in some way he has said this: “Let’s cross our fingers. Who knows?”

Wen, it’s not that I’m bored at home anyway. Right now he plays Fennec Shand in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ after being featured in another ‘Star Wars’ series, ‘The Mandalorian’. And also in Disney + you can see her in the new ‘Mulan’ making a small cameo that hides a beautiful reason: she was the one who gave voice to the original Mulan in the Disney animated classic.