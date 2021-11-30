It was recently announced that in 39 of the 60 countries where Disney Plus is available, Hawkeye – 87% was one of the most successful series. However, that apparent success is overshadowed when compared to the success of the first three live-action series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the platform.

Live-action series released before Hawkeye are WandaVision – 95%, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% and Loki – 96%, and according to Deadline (via Comic Book), Samba TV has bad news for the fourth series, because during its premiere on Thanksgiving weekend, the first chapter had 1.5 million views, and the second 1.3 million. This means that it had a million viewers less than Loki. As to WandaVision, in three days it had 1.6 million views, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier 1.8 million.

Despite these data, Comic Book highlights the good reception that the show has had among critics and the public. We must also remember that it is a much more mundane story compared to previous series that implied the whole world or world peace at risk, or compared to more recent films such as Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% and Eternals – 58%, who had cosmic-sized threats.

On Hawkeye the superhero tries to overcome the losses he suffered in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, as well as his dark past as Ronin, the antihero he became after losing his family to the Snap of Thanos, and who dedicated himself to facing and destroying criminal groups without mercy. In the fourth Avengers movie, Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) gave her life so that Clint would have another chance to be with his family.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe does not stop surprising fans with its stories and the quality of its productions, however, we have to admit that Hawkeye was never the favorite superhero and in fact it was a source of ridicule among some fans because it was the superhero more useless. No matter how much effort the writers put into it, it was obvious that a bow and arrows were far below the powers of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, the Hulk, and even Black Widow.

Nor can it be said that it is a complete failure of the series, but its success does not compare with that of the first three official series of the franchise premiered on Disney plus. There is still a long way to go, and if the rumors come true that we will see Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin in the series, the rating could skyrocket, attracting many of the fans of Netflix and Marvel series like Daredevil – 98%.

Hawkeye may not be the favorite Avenger, but he was an important character in the Infinity Saga, and in three of the 4 Avengers installments. Who knows what the future holds for the superhero, but Marvel fans are already loving Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.

At the moment there is no news about a fifth installment of The Avengers but it is logical that the team will reunite, even if it does not have the original superheroes, since three of them are retired. According to rumors, the future belongs to the Young Avengers, which would include Kate Bishop. However, if there is a project related to them, it has not been disclosed. Everything indicates that there is a great future ahead for the successful franchise, and in just two weeks Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters, a film that promises to break box office records.

