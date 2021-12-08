Christmas is on its way and it seems that no one will have a more complicated holiday than Hawkeye – 87%. The show continues to surprise fans and has finally shown on the screen a character who had anticipated would have a participation in the plot. This in the fourth installment of the series. In case you have not seen it yet, it is time to abandon reading because from the next paragraph we will talk about spoilers.

Don’t Miss: Hawkeye Commended for Representing Deaf People

In the most recent episode of Hawkeye, as anticipated in the post-credits scene of Black Widow – 87%, the return of Yelena (Florence Pugh), the sister of the super spy who was best friends with the protagonist, is revealed. In the final moments of the installment, he, Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) and Maya (Alaqua Cox) face off in a quadruple fight and it is then that the avenger reveals who is behind the mask.

The interesting thing here is that it does not recognize it. Clin simply refers to her as a Black Widow assassin. This means that he did not know about her and the rest of Natasha’s past. After Kate manages to drive Maya away and refrains from shooting Yelena, she and Clint part ways when he realizes that the risks are greater and does not want to put her in further danger.

This is how the latest episode of Hawkeye, one in which, by the way, Kate discovers that Ronin is another alias for Clint and that he became the fierce criminal hunter when he lost his family after Thanos’ snap. It remains to be seen how Yelena ends up finding out what really happened in Vormir and how Natasha sacrificed herself to get the Soul Stone.

Only two more episodes of Hawkeye left – 87% that will arrive in the next two weeks. Even more surprises are expected and fans are looking forward to the return of Kingpin, the version of Daredevil – 93%, which could have been advanced in the previous chapter. All you have to do is be patient until you discover the Christmas gift that Marvel has prepared for its fans with the closing of the season.

We recommend: REVIEW | Hawkeye: one shot to the center and one off the target

These are some of the fans’ reactions to Yelena’s return:

#Hawkeye just got better.

Thank you for existing #FlorencePugh ♥ ️😍 pic.twitter.com/CLCHX4SbDV – //.McSh4z ♦ ♣ ♥ (@ BoALov3r) December 8, 2021

Hailee Steinfeld on her Instagram story: “thank god for florence pugh” pic.twitter.com/TCTdOYkAGT – Hailee Steinfeld Updates Spain (@HaileeUpdatesSP) December 8, 2021

OKAY BUT THE BRAIDS ARE SIMILAR I’M DROWNED IN CRY #Hawkeye #HawkeyeSeries #YelenaBelova pic.twitter.com/l1KTyNKWOf – gabri 🏹 (@madbelova) December 8, 2021

Yelena appears / automatically I # HawkeyeSeries #KateBishop #YelenaBelova pic.twitter.com/2ok9Tj5Lgt – Scarlette🎄 | hawkeye season (@blushdurazno) December 8, 2021

OK, but they realize that this was the first meeting of the new Hawkeye and the new Black widow at the hands of Kate and Yelena #HawkeyeSeries #KateBishop #YelenaBelova pic.twitter.com/uM6xc1YoIp – Ander (@ AnderStyles2) December 8, 2021

Everyone’s reaction to seeing YELENA in #Hawkeye

. # KateBishop #YelenaBelova #HawkeyeSeries pic.twitter.com/Yd1nN1TZUM – 𝑴𝒊𝒔𝒔 𝑴𝒂𝒙𝒊𝒎𝒐𝒇𝒇 (@ maffct5) December 8, 2021

So we all shout in today’s chapter #Hawkeye #HawkeyeSeries #YelenaBelova #Katebishop #Marvel #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/MksFqr4JAj – Jhon Skywalker (@EagleJhony) December 8, 2021

Continue reading: Hawkeye: The makers of ‘Rogers: The Musical’ want to write more musicals about the MCU