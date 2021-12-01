Among Marvel series prior to Disney Plus, few compare in quality to Daredevil – 93%, which had three seasons and in each one of them captivated the fans, both for its story and its characters and for its action sequences. Now that Marvel Studios is producing its own series on the Disney streaming platform, will the heroes and villains that were previously featured on the Marvel and Netflix series return? According to Hawkeye viewers – 87%, there is a clue in the latest episode that points to the return of Kingpin, played by Vincent D’Onofrio in Hawkeye.

You may also like: Hawkeye fails in rating compared to other Marvel live-action series on Disney Plus

Whether Marvel TV’s television productions are part of the canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has long been debated, and this stems from a 2015 break between the division that was dedicated to series and Marvel Studios, directed by Kevin Feige until 2019, the year in which he was promoted to Creative Head of Marvel Entertainment and Marvel TV disappeared and became Marvel TV Studios.

The classification that Disney Plus gave to series like Agents of SHIELD – 100% and Agent Carter – 80% as “Marvel Legacy”, seemed to confirm that the shows prior to the launch of the platform were not canon, but now with so many rumors and (apparently ) signs that we will have Wilson Fisk / Kingpin in Hawkeye, and Matt Murdock / Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Road Home, it could be that an exception is made with the best characters that can be drawn from those productions for television, as they did with Edwin Jarvis, a character played by James D’Arcy in Agent Carter, which appeared briefly in Avengers: Endgame – 95%.

What you will read next has potential spoilers for Hawkeye, so do so at your own risk. In the third episode, we see the introduction of Maya / Echo, played by Alaqua Cox (in her adult version), a girl who stands out for being very good at martial arts, and her uncle touches her cheek. Who is that mysterious uncle? According to the comics, Echo is the adopted daughter of the Kingpin, so fans are already excited about the possibility that Vincent D’Onofrio be back on paper. However, it is still far from being a confirmation and Marvel could disappoint us as it happened with WandaVision – 95% and the many theories that were woven around various characters. You can read some of the best reactions below:

Also read: Hawkeye producer mistakenly reveals possible Kingpin appearance in series

The Kingpin reveal path continues.

HAWKEYE EPISODE 3 SPOILERS # Hawkeye

–

–

–

–

–

THE KINGPIN REVEAL BUILD-UP CONTINUES pic.twitter.com/1HlVxv7opQ – ethan ψ | hawkeye spoilers (@wandapilots) December 1, 2021

That’s definitely Wilson Fisk, KINGPIN COMING SOON.

#hawkeye spoilers #HawkeyeSeries

–

–

that’s definitely wilson fisk KINGPIN COMING SOON pic.twitter.com/thIAMfSq1U – zach (@civiiswar) December 1, 2021

Alch if it is not Kingpin and they are not applying a Ralph Bohner he will kill me

But if it is, we win the fuck # Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/3c6j3ViX52 – ST4RMAN  (@ Loaiza4444) December 1, 2021

Fuck the Cliffhanger, Kingpin is the important thing here # Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/KqwN5RyEih – ST4RMAN  (@ Loaiza4444) December 1, 2021

#Hawkeye, # KateBishop, Echo, Yelena Belova and the possible appearance of Wilson Fisk (Kingpin). This series has all the potential to become something very incredible and it showed with this third episode #HawkeyeSeries pic.twitter.com/BFx4JS6TIN – Luis Diaz (@ Chupon50) December 1, 2021

Spiderman seeing how another villain (kingpin) came out in #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/kvevrTZZOv – Albert (@albert_andradem) December 1, 2021

The Hawkeye chapter made me very fast, oh, it’s getting great and every time close to see Kingpin well and maybe the next chapter we can see Yelena as it has been rumored #Hawkeye #KateBishop #HawkeyeSeries pic.twitter.com/XbBdnojoK0 – 𝕸𝖊𝖑𝖊𝖓𝖆 𝖆𝖟𝖚𝖑 (@Lasandiaahah) December 1, 2021

⚠️ #Hawkeye spoilers ⚠️

–

–

–

–

–

I screamed for a hand? Definitely. KINGPIN !!!! pic.twitter.com/j5Zx5wX1S8 – Lucila HAWKEYE SPOILERS ۞ (@sftIywilly) December 1, 2021

#Hawkeye

Me trying to analyze the Echo scene frame by frame to know if Vincent D’Onofrio will return as Kingpin pic.twitter.com/IjDSHkqjkJ – 𝓗𝓮𝓷𝓻𝔂 (@ HenryRM03) December 1, 2021

Me next Wednesday after seeing that Uncle turned out to be any mobster and not Kingpin # Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/6Ni3jDsB4l – ST4RMAN  (@ Loaiza4444) December 1, 2021

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has so many established characters that we are not sure if they are worth scrapping entirely, since fans of those versions would not be willing to accept other actors bringing them to life. It remains to be seen whether Hawkeye will bring back Wilson Fisk, and in a few weeks we will see if the rumors about the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock are true, but now we just have to wait and cross our fingers in the hope that it does not turn out as in WandaVision, with another Ralph Bohner, or with any mobster as one of the tweets suggests.

Don’t leave without reading: The scariest beings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe