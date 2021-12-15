After a long wait, Hawkeye fans – 87% finally have the opportunity to see one of their biggest dreams come true: to see the return of a beloved character who for a long time promised to be present in the series. Given the great appearance in the new chapter, users of social networks share their excitement in numerous publications, showing that Marvel Studios has total dominance in the superhero market. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details and of course we warn you of spoilers,

For a long period, fans dreamed of seeing the return of the characters seen in the Marvel series on Netflix, but Kevin Feige could not imagine that it would be possible to see something like this. Little by little the landscape changed and a few days ago he confirmed the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil, in addition, it was becoming more and more evident that Kingpin would return to action thanks to the cryptic publications of Vincent D’Onofrio on Twitter, an actor who made to the impossible to resume his role as the beloved villain. This morning we finally have it in Hawkeye.

Ronin is the newest chapter of Hawkeye on the Disney Plus platform and includes the first look at Vincent as Kingpin, not in a full scene but in a small image that Kate Bishop shows Clint Barton through his cell phone. This approach has fans completely beside themselves and they are delighted that Marvel Studio has finally heard their prayers. Below you can see a compilation of the posts:

Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk is back.

Wilson “The Kingpin” Fisk is BACK !!! @ vincentdonofrio #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/u5sxsUm4jP – Mark (Bleach SZN) (@Mark_Himself_) December 15, 2021

WOOOOOOOOOO !!!! I have never been so happy to be so angry.

WOOOOOOOOOO !!!! #HAWKEYE #HawkeyeYelena #Kingpin #KateBishop I’ve never been so happy to be so angry. @vincentdonofrio the #GOAT – Jose Mendez (@ CapnAmerica420) December 15, 2021

It’s 5am and I had to get up early just to watch Hawkeye. Vincent D’Onofrio aka Kingpin is in the MCU! Yes!

It’s 5 am and I had to get up early just to watch #Hawkeye @vincentdonofrio aka Kingpin is in the MCU !!! YESSS !!! pic.twitter.com/PwytU3NFFx – David Danielz (@DavidDanielz) December 15, 2021

Spoiler: Kingpin is real.

#hawkeye spoiler: KINGPIN is real pic.twitter.com/vFk9CF4CPq – Rendy Adhie Pradhana 🍥 (@RendyPradhana) December 15, 2021

Normal credits close vs. episode 5 close. He’s here !!! You have officially entered the MCU! Next week’s episode is going to be very good.

Normal closing shot of credits vs. Episode 5’s closing shot. He’s here !!! He’s officially entered the MCU! Next week’s ep is going to be so good. #Hawkeye #Kingpin pic.twitter.com/Uqa0jP9Eie – Sarah (@sarahlaughsalot) December 15, 2021

That’s the guy I’ve been worrying about all this time, Kingpin “Thank you Kevin Feige and thank you Vincent D’Onofrio for being amazing!

“That’s the guy I’ve been worrying about this whole time, Kingpin”

THANK YOU KEVIN FEIGE AND THANK YOU @vincentdonofrio FOR BEING AMAZING! pic.twitter.com/fXigitC6NR – Ammar Ahsan 🇵🇰 (@ AmmarAhsan02) December 15, 2021

