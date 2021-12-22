This year was full of surprises for Marvel fans, starting with the WandaVision series – 95%, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, Loki – 96% and What If …? – 84%, and the Black Widow movies – 87%, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%, Eternals – 58%, and especially Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%. Another big surprise was the Hawkeye series – 87%, which introduced Kate Bishop and brought us back to one of the franchise’s favorite villains, Kingpin, played by Vincent D’Onofrio. However, the season finale is dividing opinions. If you have not seen it yet, obviously you should avoid continuing reading because SPOILER ALERT.

Wilson Fisk / Kingpin was featured in the Daredevil series – 93% of Netflix, and although it is later revealed that Marvel TV series are not part of the Canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the company’s chief creative officer, Kevin Feige, realized the potential in the actors who gave life to Matt Murdock / Daredevil and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and assuming fans wouldn’t be happy with a recast, he brought them back.

But what good would it be if I brought them back and disposed of them as garbage? Unfortunately that’s the impression fans have been left with at the end of the last episode of Hawkeye, where Kingpin appears to be killed. Having an actor like D’Onofrio in the final episode to get rid of him doesn’t seem like a good idea, in the least. However, there is also the possibility that this is not the end, since (as pointed out by some of the users on Twitter), something similar to that seen in the series happens in a comic and the villain does not die.

Here are some of the reactions at the end of the chapter:

He is by no means dead! There’s no way they’re going to waste a character like this. He will return.

No way he is dead! There is no way in hell they waste a character like kingpin like this. He's coming back # HawkeyeFinale # HawkeyeFinale # KingpinWilsonFisk # HawkeyeRonin pic.twitter.com/7qNH2qKT1R – Arjun Loveable (@ArjunLoveablee) December 22, 2021

Kingpin is not dead, he is too great.

Kingpin is not dead, he's way too goated🥱 pic.twitter.com/abeGV3Ng4g – ˜ "* ° • 𝕋ℝ𝕀ℕ𝕀𝕋𝕐 • ° *" ˜ (@MaxMarais_) December 22, 2021

Kingpin cannot be dead. There would be no point in bringing him back just to kill him. notice how the camera moved when the shot. Its alive.

kingpin can't be dead. it wouldn't make any sense to bring him back just to kill him. notice how the camera panned up as the gunshot went off. he's alive. – ExplodeLikeAVolcano (@ExplodeLAV) December 22, 2021

He’s not dead, Maya just shot him in the eyes. He will undergo reconstructive eye surgery to regain vision, just like in the comics.

He ain’t dead, Maya just shot him in his eyes. He’ll get a reconstructive eye surgery to get his vision back, just like in the comics.

#KingpinWilsonFisk #kingpin #hawkeye #HawkeyeSeries #KateBishop #YelenaBelova #nowayhome #spiderman #Daredevil #MayaLopez pic.twitter.com/G5n5hLaRNN – senpai (@ifazez) December 22, 2021

Wilson Fisk / # Kingpin, while still doing a fantastic and unhinged job on #Hawkeye, he’s unfortunately not as good as on Daredevil. I know he’s not dead (the same hoax happened in the Echo comic) and I’m hopeful that Marvel will keep it as a recurring threat.

Wilson Fisk / # Kingpin, while still doing a fantastic and unhinged job in #Hawkeye, is unfortunately nowhere near as great as in Daredevil. I know he's not dead (the same fakeout happened in the Echo comic) and am hopeful Marvel keeps him around as a recurring threat pic.twitter.com/W8iQ0a0pl9 – Nick Smyth (@ NickSmyth7) December 22, 2021

Hawkeye, what the hell was this? Kingpin was totally wasted here.

#Hawkeye Wtf was this 😐 #Kingpin was totally wasted here 😔 – AP 😎 (@Badboy_ap) December 22, 2021

At the end of #Hawkeye a "Kingpin will return" was missing. But if everything is like in the comics there is nothing to fear pic.twitter.com/BYzfgoOUrb – Pelicomic (@Peli_Comic) December 22, 2021

What do you think about it? Do you think it was a good decision or a bad decision? The possibilities for the future are huge and promising, after the success of Spider-Man: No Road Home, it is clear that using previously introduced characters wisely can achieve unprecedented success. It would be a serious mistake to get rid of Kingpin right after introducing it. The villain is also famous for his rivalry with Spider-Man, who at the end of No Way Home wears a new suit, and it would be great to see them face off now that the arachnid doesn’t have Tony Stark’s technology on his side.

Taking into account that Marvel has horribly disappointed us in the past, like in WandaVision, when they led us to believe that Evan Peters was playing the Quicksilver from the X-Men and was really just a random guy named Ralph Bohner, we might expect another disappointment with Kingpin’s death, but looking back at what we saw in Spider-Man: No Road Home, we can be hopeful that he will return.

